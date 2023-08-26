Home » Shein and Sparc Group Announce Partnership to Expand Fast Fashion Reach
Shein and Sparc Group Announce Partnership to Expand Fast Fashion Reach

“Fast fashion” e-retailer Shein is set to expand its presence by partnering with mall retailer Sparc Group. Under the deal, Shein will become a minority shareholder in Sparc, while Sparc will receive a one-third stake in Shein. Sparc, a partnership between Simon Group and Authentic Brands Group, sees this collaboration as an opportunity to broaden its brand portfolio. Shein, known for its global reach and massive social media following, plans to sell its merchandise in brick-and-mortar stores, particularly Forever 21 stores, catering to their shared youthful customer base. The partnership aims to bring innovative and trend-setting products to fashion enthusiasts worldwide. While financial details were not disclosed, this move signifies a potential shift in the fast fashion industry towards physical retail in order to make fashion more accessible for all. Critics, however, continue to raise concerns about the environmental impact of fast fashion.

