Shell: evaluates sale of renewable business share

Shell is exploring different options for its renewable energy businesses on a global scale, Bloomberg reported.

Among the options under consideration, the potential sale of a stake to external investors, together with the possibility of separating the business into a more independent unit.

Shell has already approached several international investors to evaluate their interest in buying a stake. These considerations are part of a broader decision-making process spearheaded by Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan, which is shifting the company’s investments towards fossil fuels in an effort to boost shareholder returns and narrow the valuation gap with U.S. peers.

However, the discussions are still at an early stage and it is uncertain whether they will lead to a settlement. Shell may also consider bringing in outside investors into some of its other operations, such as its downstream assets.

In June, the company announced plans to divest some energy assets by 2025, as well as select investments in the sector.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

