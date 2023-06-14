Home » Shell is back on the oil business and increases the dividend
Shell is back on the oil business and increases the dividend

Shell is back on the oil business and increases the dividend

The Shell Rheinland refinery during the commissioning of Shell’s REFHYNE hydrogen electrolysis plant at the Wesseling site.
picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress | Christoph Hardt/Geisler-Fotopres

Energy giant Shell has announced a 15 percent increase in dividends. The company also announced that it plans to restart natural gas production „Bloomberg“ reported.

Originally, Shell recently announced that it would reduce oil production by one to two percent in order to reduce CO₂ emissions. The company is now apparently discarding this plan. While new CEO Wael Sawan reiterated his pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, he failed to provide a clear roadmap to achieve that goal.

The reason for the change of heart is record profits the company has made from oil, according to the Bloomberg report. The energy giant is not alone in its strategy change. Competitor BP also withdrew its plans to cut oil production earlier this year. As a result, BP shares rose by 15 percent.

The impact of Shell’s new strategy remains to be seen. About a higher Dividend investors should be happy for a while. Despite the increase, the payout is still 30 percent below the level before the corona pandemic. The former CEO had radically shortened it.

