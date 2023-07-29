Shengqu Games Delights Fans at 2023 ChinaJoy with ‘Dream Seeking’ Theme Day

ChinaJoy 2023: Shengqu Games Brings Dreams to Life

ChinaJoy, one of the biggest gaming expos in the world, is in full swing, and Shengqu Games is stealing the show. On the second day of the event, the Shengqu Game booth at N4-03 showcased a theme day titled “Looking for Dreams.” This highly-anticipated event featured a range of exciting activities that left attendees in awe.

One of the highlights of the Shengqu Games booth was the 20th-anniversary celebration of the popular game “Banbo Tang.” The booth was designed to resemble the classic elements of the game, complete with a community map made out of building blocks. Fans couldn’t help but feel nostalgic as they explored the booth and took pictures to cherish the memories. The “Bubble Hall” booth also hosted various on-site activities, including e-sports competitions and interactive lottery draws, attracting a large number of fans.

“Bubble Hall” is known as the originator of casual online games in China and has been beloved by gamers for the past 20 years. Shengqu Games has continually updated the game with over 260 versions, ensuring it stays relevant and appeals to younger audiences. With its refined operating strategy, “Bubble Hall” has managed to maintain its popularity and continues to be a favorite among gamers. The game will be showcased at more exhibitions and activities across the country, giving fans the opportunity to experience it firsthand.

Another crowd-pleaser at the Shengqu Games booth was the presence of the classic game “Aion.” The booth featured a real-life replica of the game’s teleportation point, standing at an impressive four-meters high. Visitors were captivated by the immersive experience and couldn’t resist taking pictures at this popular check-in spot. The “Aion” booth also introduced the brand-new profession of “Executor” and showcased a range of game peripherals and gifts.

The “Aion” nostalgic server, which celebrated its 2nd anniversary at ChinaJoy, continues to be a huge hit among fans. The server offers new maps, copies, equipment, and systems, providing players with a fresh and exciting gaming experience. Shengqu Games’ player-centered innovation strategy ensures a balance between gameplay innovation and game balance, making the nostalgic server a success.

The theme of “Searching for Dreams” resonated with attendees, reminding them of the happiness and idealism they felt when first entering the gaming world. Shengqu Games aims to help players find joy and happiness amidst their busy lives.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. Shengqu Games has more in store for ChinaJoy attendees. On July 30, the company will host the “Dream Realization-Dragon Nest Theme Day” at booth N4-03. Players who love the game should not miss out on the opportunity to join in on the fun. With a promise of more wonderful surprises, Shengqu Games is set to leave a lasting impression at ChinaJoy 2023.

