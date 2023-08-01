Shenzhen and Suzhou Take the Lead as “Little Giants” Flourish: Analysis of the Fifth Batch of State-Level Specialized and Special New Enterprises

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has announced the fifth batch of state-level specialized and special new “little giant” enterprises, with a total of 3,671 companies being publicized. While the number is lower than the fourth batch, the cumulative total has surpassed 12,000, exceeding the ministry’s target of 10,000. Provinces and cities have seen changes in their rankings, with Guangdong and Jiangsu leading among provinces and Shenzhen and Suzhou making progress in the city rankings.

According to the 21st Century Economic Research Institute, nine cities including Shenzhen, Beijing, and Suzhou have added more than 100 newly added companies in the fifth batch of “little giant” enterprises. The top 10 cities for the total number of “little giant” enterprises from all five batches are Beijing, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Suzhou, Ningbo, Hangzhou, Wuhan, Chongqing, Chengdu, and Tianjin. Shenzhen has made notable advancements in the electronic information and strategic emerging industries, while Suzhou has become the fourth city in the country with the most “little giant” enterprises.

Guangdong and Jiangsu have seen significant progress, attributed to their strong manufacturing sectors and efforts in promoting industry transformation and upgrading. Guangdong benefits from the contribution of Shenzhen, while Suzhou has a balanced development among its cities. However, despite progress, there is still room for improvement in terms of innovation capabilities.

Several cities have reached their cultivation targets ahead of schedule. Beijing has surpassed its “14th Five-Year Plan” target by reaching 166% of the goal. Shenzhen has exceeded its target of 600 “little giant” enterprises by 2025. Other cities, such as Ningbo, have experienced a decline in the number of new enterprises.

Overall, the cultivation of specialized and special new “little giant” enterprises has achieved significant milestones, with many cities successfully meeting their goals. The increase in the number of enterprises has led to stricter review processes, ensuring that only the most viable companies can sustain their growth in this competitive landscape.