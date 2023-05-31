Shenzhen: Building a city-level intelligent computing power platform to create a smart computing power hub in the Greater Bay Area

Securities Times News , the General Office of the Shenzhen Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the General Office of the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government issued a notice on the “Action Plan for Accelerating the High-quality Development and High-level Application of Artificial Intelligence in Shenzhen (2023-2024)”, which proposed that the construction of city-level intelligent Computing power platform. Integrate computing power resources in Shenzhen, build a city-level computing power coordination and dispatching platform, and realize “computing power on one network, overall planning integration, and one-stop dispatching”, and the public intelligent computing power and related network bandwidth that can be coordinated in the city maintain a domestic leading level . The Pengcheng Cloud Brain III project will start construction before the end of 2023. Create a smart computing power hub in the Greater Bay Area. Accelerate the implementation of the “Intelligent Computing Power Network Key Technology System Research and Verification” project. Actively and orderly gather intelligent computing power resources from governments, enterprises, scientific research institutions, universities, etc., strengthen intelligent computing power cooperation with surrounding cities, and plan to jointly build an intelligent computing power coordination and dispatching platform in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

