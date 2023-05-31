Shenzhen: Increase financial investment to form an artificial intelligence fund group with a scale of 100 billion yuan

On May 31, the General Office of the Shenzhen Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the General Office of the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government issued the “Action Plan for Accelerating the High-quality Development and High-level Application of Artificial Intelligence in Shenzhen (2023-2024)”. It pointed out that financial security should be strengthened. Increase financial investment and focus on supporting the innovation and application of artificial intelligence. Give full play to the role of government investment guidance funds, coordinate and integrate fund resources, and form an artificial intelligence fund group with a scale of 100 billion yuan. Encourage artificial intelligence companies to carry out equity financing in domestic and foreign multi-level capital markets, support venture capital and venture capital institutions to strengthen investment and mergers in artificial intelligence start-ups, and set up a special session on artificial intelligence in the Shenzhen Venture Capital Day event held on the 8th of each month.

In order to comprehensively and systematically study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions to Guangdong and Shenzhen, and the important expositions on the development of a new generation of artificial intelligence, embrace innovation with greater enthusiasm, and create the most Good ecology, promote the high-quality development of artificial intelligence and all-round high-level application in various fields, use the strength of the whole city to build a new generation of artificial intelligence innovation and development pilot zone and a national artificial intelligence innovation and application pilot zone, and strive to create a global artificial intelligence pioneer city, for the The city’s high-quality development helps empowerment, and the plan is formulated as follows.

1. Strengthen the supply of intelligent computing power clusters

(1) Build a city-level intelligent computing power platform. Integrate computing power resources in Shenzhen, build a city-level computing power coordination and dispatching platform, and realize “computing power on one network, overall planning integration, and one-stop dispatching”, and the public intelligent computing power and related network bandwidth that can be coordinated in the city maintain a domestic leading level . The Pengcheng Cloud Brain III project will start construction before the end of 2023. (Responsible units: Municipal Development and Reform Commission, Municipal Science and Technology Innovation Commission, etc.)

(2) Build a smart computing power hub in the Greater Bay Area. Accelerate the implementation of the “Intelligent Computing Power Network Key Technology System Research and Verification” project. Actively and orderly gather intelligent computing power resources from governments, enterprises, scientific research institutions, universities, etc., strengthen intelligent computing power cooperation with surrounding cities, and plan to jointly build an intelligent computing power coordination and dispatching platform in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (Responsible units: Municipal Industry and Information Technology Bureau, Municipal Science and Technology Innovation Commission, Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, etc.)

(3) Build an enterprise-level intelligent computing power platform. Cooperate with Hong Kong enterprises, scientific research institutions, universities, etc. to build a Shenzhen-Hong Kong artificial intelligence computing power empowerment center. Implement a software cloud service application demonstration support plan, and encourage relevant units to purchase intelligent computing power cloud services. (Responsible units: Municipal Industry and Information Technology Bureau, Municipal Science and Technology Innovation Commission, Municipal Qianhai Administration, etc.)

2. Enhance key core technologies and product innovation capabilities

(4) Strengthen scientific and technological research and development. Focus on general large-scale models, intelligent computing power chips, intelligent sensors, intelligent robots, intelligent networked vehicles and other fields, implement major special support plans for artificial intelligence technology, focus on supporting the creation of open-source general large-scale models based on domestic and foreign chips and algorithms; support key enterprises Continue to develop and iterate commercial general-purpose large models; develop and apply general-purpose embodied intelligent robots. Implement the carrier support plan for core technology research, support scientific research institutions and enterprises to jointly build more than 5 artificial intelligence joint laboratories, and accelerate the establishment of the Humanoid Robot Manufacturing Innovation Center in Guangdong Province. (Responsible units: Municipal Science and Technology Innovation Commission, Municipal Development and Reform Commission, Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology, etc.)

(5) Support the research and development of innovative products. Encourage large-scale model enterprises to cooperate with ecological partners to strengthen the research and development of large-scale model plug-ins and related software and hardware, and promote the integration and inter-embedding of large-scale models with existing operating systems, software, and intelligent hardware. Encourage enterprises to actively deploy in vertical industries and actively expand application scenarios. Encourage enterprises to rely on the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone, Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone or overseas R&D centers to develop innovative products based on international mainstream models and actively expand the international market. Give full play to the advantages of the manufacturing industry in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and carry out large-scale application of humanoid robots. Implement the support plan for upgrading key links in the industrial chain, and adopt the method of “revealing the list and leading the team” to encourage the research and development and industrialization of general-purpose technology products. Select qualified artificial intelligence products to be included in the catalog of the first version of software and the first set (set) of major technical equipment, and support the products included in the catalog. Implement the post-event subsidy support plan for the industrialization of strategic emerging industries, and encourage the application of artificial intelligence technology in key areas of strategic emerging industries to carry out industrialization projects. (Responsible units: Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology, Municipal Development and Reform Commission, Municipal Science and Technology Innovation Commission, etc.)

3. Improve the level of industrial agglomeration

(6) Planning and construction of industrial agglomeration areas. Give full play to the unique advantages and resource endowments of each district, select areas with mature conditions to build artificial intelligence industry clusters, and identify a number of municipal-level famous software parks in the field of artificial intelligence industry. Relying on the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone and the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone to link Hong Kong and international resources. (Responsible units: Districts, Municipal Qianhai Administration Bureau, Municipal Industry and Information Technology Bureau)

(7) Vigorously cultivate the echelon of enterprises. Support local leading enterprises to increase investment in artificial intelligence, promote domestic and foreign leading enterprises to set up artificial intelligence subsidiaries in Shenzhen, cultivate a group of innovative leading enterprises with core competitiveness, and incubate hundreds of billions of leading enterprises. Promote the development and growth of small and medium-sized enterprises, and create a group of specialized, special, individual champions, and unicorn artificial intelligence enterprises. Carry out targeted investment promotion for artificial intelligence enterprises, and give strong support to newly introduced and qualified enterprises. (Responsible units: Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology, Municipal Development and Reform Commission, Municipal Science and Technology Innovation Commission, etc.)

(8) Build an ecological incubation platform. Relying on Pengcheng Cloud Brain to build a city-level artificial intelligence ecological incubation platform, provide small and medium-sized enterprises with low-cost intelligent computing resources, as well as support for algorithms, tool sets, model libraries, adaptation certification, etc., and empower ecological partners to carry out joint innovation. Implement a public technology service platform support plan, and cultivate a number of distinctive artificial intelligence public technology service platforms. (Responsible units: Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology, Municipal Development and Reform Commission, Municipal Science and Technology Innovation Commission, etc.)

4. Create a global and full-time scenario application

(9) Build a supply-demand docking platform. Relying on the “Shenzhen i Enterprise” platform to build an artificial intelligence service area, solicit and publicly release artificial intelligence innovative products, market-oriented project requirements, and application scenario requirements from the whole society. Actively create various scenarios where artificial intelligence can be applied, and realize business process innovation and reengineering through artificial intelligence technology. Encourage all districts to take the lead in the fields of public services and urban governance, and actively create conditions to carry out full-time artificial intelligence application demonstrations. (Responsible units: Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology, districts, etc.)

(10) Promote “public service + AI”. The people’s livelihood appeal platform embeds the public opinion express AI robot to improve the efficiency and quality of the platform’s response services. Explore and carry out pilot projects of artificial intelligence applications such as clinical assisted decision-making, medical imaging assisted diagnosis, and medical robots in medical and health institutions. Relying on public places such as ports, airports, high-speed rail stations, subway stations, government affairs venues, scientific and cultural sports venues, parks, tourist attractions, etc., build artificial intelligence experience scenes. (Responsible units: Municipal Administration Service Data Administration, Municipal Health Commission, Municipal Port Office, Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, Municipal Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, Municipal Urban Management and Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau, Municipal Association for Science and Technology, etc.)

(11) Promoting “Urban Governance + AI”. Continue to promote the coordinated development of smart city infrastructure and intelligent networked vehicles. In the field of city appearance inspection and environmental sanitation, the application of city appearance inspection robots and sweeping robots is moderately advanced. Carry out artificial intelligence applications such as image recognition, video analysis, monitoring and early warning in the fields of fire supervision, food safety supervision, and construction safety. Explore the pilot project of “intelligent review + manual confirmation” based on building information models in housing construction projects. Explore the application of artificial intelligence technology in the modeling and rendering of major building units and key areas, and enrich the application of digital-real fusion special effect scenes on the urban information model platform. (Responsible units: Municipal Transportation Bureau, Municipal Industry and Information Technology Bureau, Municipal Urban Management and Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau, Municipal Fire Rescue Detachment, Municipal Market Supervision Bureau, Municipal Housing Construction Bureau, Municipal Service Data Management Bureau, etc.)

(12) Promoting “thousands of industries + AI”. Implement artificial intelligence software application demonstration support plans, and encourage enterprises in industries such as finance, commerce, industry, and transportation to upgrade existing production, service, and management methods based on artificial intelligence technology. Promote the application of artificial intelligence in manufacturing fields such as equipment fault detection and fault diagnosis, vision-based surface defect detection, and intelligent sorting. Strengthen the collection, utilization, and development of manufacturing data, explore the establishment of a closed-loop mechanism for enterprise data “labeling + training”, reserve high-quality data sets, and incubate highly intelligent production robots. Accelerate the construction of low-altitude intelligent fusion infrastructure projects, and promote the innovation and development of low-altitude economic industries. (Responsible units: Municipal Industry and Information Technology Bureau, Municipal Transportation Bureau, Municipal Development and Reform Commission, etc.)

5. Strengthen the supply of data and talent elements

(13) Cultivate a market for high-quality data elements. Before the end of 2023, public data opening management measures, public data resource catalogs, and public data opening plans will be formulated. Build the city’s public data open operation platform, establish multi-modal public data sets, create high-quality Chinese corpus data, and use technologies such as privacy computing and data security circulation to integrate data from education, medical and other industries with enterprise data. Study and introduce policies and measures for cultivating the data element market, further expand the transaction scale of Shenzhen Data Exchange, encourage industry leading enterprises and platform enterprises to provide high-quality data products and professional data services, and guide enterprises to explore data assets, open data resources, and participate in data transactions, and build a batch of enterprise data brands. Accelerate the research and development of technologies such as separation of storage and use, measurement and transaction, and safe circulation, focus on cultivating multiple entities such as data source providers, data developers, data service providers, and platform service providers, and promote the comprehensive business of data collection, storage, washing, labeling, and training develop. (Responsible units: Municipal Development and Reform Commission, Municipal Service Data Management Bureau, etc.)

(14) Create a high-level talent pool. Form the Shenzhen AI Education Alliance and the AI ​​Lecturer Group, support schools, enterprises, scientific research institutions, etc. to set up “second classrooms”, promote artificial intelligence to enter the campus, and strengthen artificial intelligence general education. Strengthen the construction of artificial intelligence disciplines in colleges and universities, and support colleges and enterprises to carry out joint training of talents in fields such as general large models. Explore the introduction of corporate talent gathering plans to promote the gathering of talents in the artificial intelligence industry. Support universities and enterprises to cooperate in building artificial intelligence talent training bases, and carry out artificial intelligence application job training in fashion and creative industries such as clothing and jewelry. By holding high-level competitions, discover, gather and introduce excellent artificial intelligence teams and talents. (Responsible units: Municipal Education Bureau, Municipal Talent Work Bureau, Municipal Science and Technology Innovation Commission, Municipal Human Resources Security Bureau, etc.)

6. Safeguard measures

(15) Strengthen organizational leadership. Establish a special class for the development of the municipal artificial intelligence industry and establish an overall coordination mechanism. Promote the establishment of the Municipal Artificial Intelligence Industry Alliance and integrate resources from all walks of life. Establish the Municipal Artificial Intelligence Strategic Advisory Committee to carry out research on forward-looking and strategic major issues. Encourage government agencies and institutions to open up artificial intelligence application scenarios, encourage market players to actively participate, and establish an inclusive, prudent, error-tolerant and error-correcting mechanism. (Responsible units: Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology, all districts and departments)

(16) Strengthen financial guarantee. Increase financial investment and focus on supporting the innovation and application of artificial intelligence. Give full play to the role of government investment guidance funds, coordinate and integrate fund resources, and form an artificial intelligence fund group with a scale of 100 billion yuan. Encourage artificial intelligence companies to carry out equity financing in domestic and foreign multi-level capital markets, support venture capital and venture capital institutions to strengthen investment and mergers in artificial intelligence start-ups, and set up a special session on artificial intelligence in the Shenzhen Venture Capital Day event held on the 8th of each month. (Responsible units: Municipal Finance Bureau, Municipal Development and Reform Commission, Municipal Local Financial Supervision Bureau, Municipal Small and Medium Enterprise Service Bureau, etc.)

(17) Create the best atmosphere. Promote the detailed implementation of the “Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Artificial Intelligence Industry Promotion Regulations”, continuously update and release policies and measures on an annual basis, and timely update and release the list of “city + AI” application scenarios, etc., to continue to create high-quality development and high-level applications of artificial intelligence the best atmosphere. Hold high-standard brand activities such as artificial intelligence summits, exhibitions, and academic conferences, and rely on the city’s industrial exhibition hall to plan and build an artificial intelligence experience display platform. Increase the release and publicity of artificial intelligence research and development results, innovative products and application scenarios. Explore the establishment of a statistical indicator system for the artificial intelligence industry, and release relevant data on a quarterly basis after the introduction. (Responsible units: Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology, Municipal Development and Reform Commission, Municipal Science and Technology Innovation Commission, Municipal Association for Science and Technology, Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department, Municipal Statistics Bureau, etc.)

(18) Strengthen safety supervision. Establish and improve an open and transparent artificial intelligence supervision system, carry out supervision in accordance with laws and regulations, inclusive and prudent, establish risk prevention and response mechanisms around network security, data security, science and technology ethics, employment promotion and other fields, prevent and crack down on illegal activities, and guide artificial intelligence-related Healthy development of enterprises and organizations. Strengthen the network security protection of artificial intelligence products and systems, and insist on equal emphasis on security, credibility and innovative development. (Responsible units: Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department, Municipal Party Committee Network Information Office, Municipal Science and Technology Innovation Commission, Municipal Human Resources Security Bureau, Municipal Public Security Bureau, Municipal Judicial Bureau, Municipal Industry and Information Technology Bureau, etc.)