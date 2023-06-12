Shenzhen “Luohu Release” will hold a special session of “2023 China Shenzhen Jewelry Brand Development Conference”

People’s Daily Online, Shenzhen, June 12th (Wang Xing, Cao Huanqing) At 14:00 on June 13th, “Luohu Release” in Shenzhen will hold a special session of “2023 China Shenzhen·Jewelry Brand Development Conference”.

With the theme of “Brand Light Luohu Power”, the conference will invite experts in industrial economy, brand building, strategic positioning, and intellectual property protection to gather together in the form of forums to exchange leading brand upgrading concepts and share excellent brand building experience. Conspire with the new development concept of China‘s gold jewelry brand building in the new era.

For Chinese jewelry, look at Shenzhen, and for Shenzhen jewelry, look at Luohu. Gold jewelry is a traditional advantageous industry in Luohu District. There are nearly 7,000 legal person enterprises in the gold jewelry industry in Luohu District, more than 10 professional wholesale markets with an area of ​​more than 10,000 square meters, and more than 61,000 employees; the annual operating income exceeds 100 billion yuan , accounting for about 50% of the domestic gold jewelry wholesale market.

