Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Housing and Construction Promotes Stable and Healthy Development of Real Estate Market to Meet Residents’ Housing Needs

Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Housing and Construction: To better meet the rigid and improved housing needs of residents and promote the stable and healthy development of the real estate market

Securities Times e company news, recently, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development held a symposium for relevant enterprises. Minister Ni Hong stated that he will continue to consolidate the stabilization and recovery of the real estate market, vigorously support rigid and improved housing demand, and further implement various policies and measures; continue to do a good job in guaranteeing the delivery of buildings, speed up the delivery of project construction, and effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of the people.

Shenzhen Municipal Housing Construction Bureau, in conjunction with the actual situation of real estate in Shenzhen, will work with relevant municipal departments, central agencies in Shenzhen, and various districts to implement it, better meet residents’ rigid and improved housing needs, and solidly promote the work of guaranteeing the delivery of buildings to effectively maintain the real estate market order, and promote the steady and healthy development of Shenzhen’s real estate market.

