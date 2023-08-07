Shiba Inu Price Rallies on Bullish Catalysts Including Blockchain-Based Identity System

Title: Shiba Inu Price Surges as Developers Announce Blockchain-Based Identity System

Introduction: Shiba Inu, the second largest meme coin in the cryptocurrency market, has experienced a significant rally in response to several bullish catalysts. This includes the recent announcement by SHIB developers regarding the launch of a blockchain-based identity system. The surge in the meme coin’s price is supported by bullish on-chain metrics and an increase in trading volume.

Shiba Inu, the second largest meme coin in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, is rallying in response to bullish catalysts. The recent announcement by SHIB developers regarding the launch of a blockchain-based identity system has fueled optimism among investors and holders of the meme coin.

The SHIB price has seen a noteworthy recovery, rising by 18% over the weekend. From a low of $0.00000865 on Saturday, the price climbed to $0.00001028 early Sunday. This upward trend can be attributed to the positive news from Shiba Inu developers and bullish metrics associated with the meme coin chain.

The decentralized blockchain identity system, slated for projects on Shibarium, the Shiba Inu Layer 2 scaling solution, has sparked interest and adoption of the meme coin among market participants. On-chain metrics such as social domain and trade volume have seen a significant rise following the announcement, indicating the relevance and growing popularity of Shiba Inu.

Furthermore, the social dominance of Shiba Inu reached a multi-month high of 2,914%, aligning with the 18% increase in price on Binance and a surge in trading volume. Despite the price rally, selling pressure on SHIB remains low, indicating a potential for further price appreciation in the future.

Shiba Inu’s rally in response to the announcement of a blockchain-based identity system showcases the market’s positive sentiment towards the meme coin. With bullish on-chain metrics and low selling pressure, the SHIB price is expected to continue its upward trajectory. Investors are increasingly drawn to the meme coin, highlighting the growing interest in meme coins within the cryptocurrency market.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as financial advice. We always recommend conducting thorough research before making any investment decisions.

