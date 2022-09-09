Many friends who want to buy Ideal ONE have recently discovered that Ideal ONE has started a big price promotion. After the cash discounts in some stores are superimposed with gifts and insurance discounts, the amount can even reach 20,000 to 30,000 yuan. In addition, the ideal side confirmed that the ideal ONE will be discontinued in October, and at the same time, the replacement model L8 will take over the ideal ONE; this also makes many old car owners who just mentioned the ideal ONE dissatisfied, and they feel that they have been deceived by the ideal.

On September 9, a blogger uploaded a video showing that on the streets of Shijiazhuang, Hebei, the owner of an ideal ONE put up a banner on his car to defend his rights.“Ideal ONE car sales fraud, ideal ONE car unscrupulous enterprise defrauding consumers”, “Ideal car trapping consumers and get out of Shijiazhuang”, etc.

Because Li Xiang, the founder of Ideal, whose hometown is in Shijiazhuang, Hebei, some netizens commented: “Li Xiang even cuts the leeks in his hometown, he is a person who does great things.”

In addition, some car owners complained that when he ordered Lili ONE in June and July this year, he specifically asked the sales and Lili official website customer service if there would be new models. , there is also a matter of the third quarter of next year, and to ensure a unified national price, there is no price reduction.

But more than two months after the car was picked up, that is, on September 1, 2022,The ideal car company announced that the ideal one car will be upgraded and discontinued, and it will be sold at a discount of 20,000 yuan.

The ideal car also responded to the media: “We announced it when we released the semi-annual report before. The ideal L8 will be released in November, and the delivery will start in the same month. The ideal L8 is a replacement product of the ideal ONE, and we will use the ideal L8 in the future. Sales are the main focus, and Ideal ONE will gradually withdraw from the production line.”

However, in response to the intensifying protection of the rights of the owners of the Ideal ONE, the ideal car has not yet issued a relevant statement.