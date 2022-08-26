Shimao Beijing Tianyu, with the core of “broader space, more view of the world“, injects new connotation into the mansion with a construction area of ​​about 190-220 square meters. Recently, new products have been launched.

The project is located in the inner city of the Third Ring Road, adjacent to the China World Trade Center CBD, and has innate land endowments. Living here and overlooking the Third Ring Road, we have a vision for the future of the city.

△Shimao Beijing Tianyu renderings

Shimao Beijing Tianyu traces its origins to oriental aesthetics, paints landscapes in Song Dynasty, and builds a Song-style garden of about 23,000 square meters above the Third Ring Road, presenting a spacious environment that is feasible, travelable, expected and livable.

△Shimao Beijing Tianyu renderings

The 270°L-shaped ultra-wide-angle sky terrace presents an expansive city view. The balcony is naturally connected to the indoor space, and the panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows on three sides are assisted, which completely integrates the space into the urban landscape and forms the home order of the inner courtyard and the outer garden.

△Shimao Beijing Tianyu renderings

In terms of space creation, the mansion with a construction area of ​​about 190-220 square meters adopts the innovative design of LDKB, which integrates the living room, kitchen, dining room and terrace to create a large-scale family hall.

△Shimao Beijing Tianyu renderings

At the same time, Shimao products are constantly updated and iterative, especially in the application of health technology. Shimao Beijing Tianyu comprehensively considers the five environmental factors of air, water, light, smell and sound, and builds a smart home model to monitor indoor water quality, temperature and humidity at any time.