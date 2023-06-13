Shiseido, Dyson and other mass explosions are coming at low prices, and there is a chance to receive an extra subsidy of 60 yuan every day_TOM News

JD 618 is in full swing, and all categories of products such as international beauty, 3C digital, and wine are selling well.Coincidentally, June 13th is the main promotion day of JD International. In order to meet more consumers’ demand for imported high-quality goods, JD International has assembled a large number of imported brand goodsincluding CPB star long tube isolation, a2 milk powder, Feitian Moutai (overseas version), Nintendo game consoles, Coach messenger bags and other overseas big names.

During the 618 period of JD International, not only will it provide a discount of 50% off for every 300 spent on authentic imported goods, but on the basis of a direct drop in the price of the whole site, each user can also receive up to three “200 off” subsidy coupons per day. Consumers can buy a full range of imported goods at real prices in one stop.

https://img2.danews.cc/upload/ajax/20230613/60739c94270eb149ff3ea868e362ba53.png” src=”https://imgs.tom.com/whyz/202306//4589199820/CONTENT9b916cbbb83963d8.jpg” alt=”Shiseido, Dyson and other mass explosions at low prices, there is a chance to win every day 60 yuan extra subsidy”>



In the hot summer, on the premise of doing basic skin care, subtraction of makeup can effectively improve skin dehydration, dry lines, makeup removal and other problems. SHISEIDO (SHISEIDO) Yuewei Smart Sculpting Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream can effectively reduce dry lines around the eyes. Persistent use will make the skin around the eyes firmer. It can also be used as a face cream for the whole face. Pair it with the CPB Skin Key Celebrity Long Tube Isolator, which integrates the functions of isolation, concealer, and invisible pores, to have a light and moist makeup with just one swipe, and stay away from the trouble of makeup removal caused by heavy base makeup.

https://img2.danews.cc/upload/ajax/20230613/183085efcf490b117f35f6a6c52083a9.png” src=”https://imgs.tom.com/whyz/202306//4589199820/CONTENTff98f0642e91dab4.jpg” alt=”Shiseido, Dyson and other mass explosions are coming at low prices, and there is a chance to receive 60 yuan every day Additional subsidies”>



https://img2.danews.cc/upload/ajax/20230613/B2C395AFDD985B0B5916bA0F400C350B.png “SRC =” https://imgs.com/whyz/202306/4589199820/content4b70575167d84302.jpg “allt = “Shiseido, Dyson, etc. There are still opportunities to receive a large number of low prices in the low prices. 60 yuan extra subsidy”>



Summer clothing is mainly simple and light. When going out on the street, it can be matched with bags, watches and other items to enhance the overall sense of fashion from the details. Coach (COACH) shoulder messenger bag, the elegant apricot color with the brand classic presbyopia, showing an elegant and high-end sense, suitable for daily and commuting and other occasions; boys can choose this Mido (MIDO) navigator The long kinetic energy waterproof watch of the series, blue and green dials are optional, the matte design is more textured, and the details enhance the fashion expression of the wrist.

https://img2.danews.cc/upload/ajax/20230613/CAD97189E1B647CFD5FD5FD5F911EC1E36A.PNG “SRC =” https://imgs.tom.com/whyz/202306/4589199820/contenta74f74bb68b68b1.jpg “ALT = “Shiseido, Dyson and other large -scale explosives are coming to attack at low prices every day. 60 yuan extra subsidy”>



https://img2.danews.cc/upload/ajax/20230613/5ec3ab8b55ccbe3fd33501ea9d9e3f83.png” src=”https://imgs.tom.com/whyz/202306//4589199820/CONTENTbdfacf267f325010.jpg” alt=”Shiseido, Dyson and other mass explosions at low prices, there is a chance to win every day 60 yuan extra subsidy”>



As the daily ration of babies at home, milk powder is consumed quickly and is essential. Parents may wish to take advantage of JD International 618 to stock up on a wave of imported brand-name milk powder to provide sufficient nutrition for the healthy growth of babies. The 3 stages of a2 baby formula milk powder are newly upgraded. The core a2 source milk is matched with 16 kinds of nutrients and GOS prebiotics, which can not only provide the nutrition needed by the baby during the growth process, but also care for the baby’s delicate stomach, so that mothers can raise high-quality babies, save labor and save time. Peace of mind; Aptamil Platinum Australia Edition Toddler Formula 3 stage selects 100% pure New Zealand milk source and natural milk fat, and also adds double DHA and high-quality lutein, so that the baby’s brain power and eyesight can be improved, and the baby’s eyesight can be improved. Trusted by moms.

https://img2.danews.cc/upload/ajax/20230613/Fe38DF50D2FFC05B27126E0B9A85d11a.png “src =” https://imgs.tom.com/whyz/202306/4589199820/Contentee75A60A381.jpg “ALT = “Shiseido, Dyson and other large -scale explosives are coming to attack at low prices every day. 60 yuan extra subsidy”>



https://img2.danews.cc/upload/ajax/20230613/452dbb21b86c378c4b93ddf5cd51aa4c.png” src=”https://imgs.tom.com/whyz/202306//4589199820/CONTENT05c2e00db3a3fa25.jpg” alt=”Shiseido, Dyson and other mass explosions at low prices, there is a chance to win every day 60 yuan extra subsidy”>



Father’s Day is approaching, and if you want to choose wine as a gift, now is the best time to start with the Jingdong International Promotion. Whether it is Moutai Feitian 53% Kweichow Moutai, a classic Maotai-flavored baijiu, or Wuliangye Puwu seventh-generation Luzhou-flavored baijiu, which is sweet and mellow in the mouth, all can win the hearts of wine lovers.

https://img2.danews.cc/upload/ajax/20230613/5980AD7291557C8821502AEA4F49d57a.png “src =” https://imgs.tom.com/whyz/202306/45899820/content5335d2d14b76fca5.jpg “ALT = “Shiseido, Dyson and other large -scale explosives are coming to attack at low prices every day. 60 yuan extra subsidy”>



https://img2.danews.cc/upload/ajax/20230613/44699B6AE25C484CBD6A051030FC0EC0.png “src =” https://imgs.tom.com/whyz/202306/4589199820/contentb32586eba949.jpg “ALT” ALT = “Shiseido, Dyson and other large -scale explosives are coming to attack at low prices every day. 60 yuan extra subsidy”>



In the second half of the year, there will be demand for birthday gifts and Valentine’s Day gifts, and you can also take advantage of JD 618, which has the largest discount this time, to start early. This Dyson Supersonic hair dryer that can be given to girls can double care for fragile hair and make hair softer and stronger; there is also a Nintendo Switch NS handheld game console that is indispensable for gamers, portable, desk The three modes of Internet and TV can meet the needs of various scenes such as outdoors and home parties, and there is no need to worry about being bored at home alone or having a cold party.

https://img2.danews.cc/upload/ajax/20230613/041be3af566c0ef54660052d57cc5fa3.png” src=”https://imgs.tom.com/whyz/202306//4589199820/CONTENT01937e2612747867.jpg” alt=”Shiseido, Dyson and other mass explosions are coming at low prices and there is a chance to win every day 60 yuan extra subsidy”>



https://img2.danews.cc/upload/ajax/20230613/2e13BF4E2EC46402CAA1DDF427F03967.PNG “SRC =” https://imgs.com/whyz/202306/45899820/Content84692F0769.jpg “ALT = “Shiseido, Dyson and other large -scale explosives are coming to attack at low prices every day. 60 yuan extra subsidy”>



Jingdong 618 is coming at a low price, only paying for the heartbeat. JD International gathers a large number of imported authentic products, enjoying multiple benefits such as limited-time flash sales, tens of billions of subsidies, and the ultimate service escort such as double compensation for buying expensive products. Come to JD International to buy your favorite hot products immediately, giving you more “more, faster, and better” , save” shopping experience.



252