The Munich startup Yfood is selling a minority stake in the controversial industry giant Nestlé. Customers and advertising partners are now distancing themselves online.

Yfood makes sips, powder mixes and bars. Yfood

Anyone who has followed the history of the spice manufacturer Ankerkraut could experience a déjà vu these days. Once again, a successful food startup, made famous by “The Lion’s Den”, has sold shares in the food giant Nestlé. And again there is criticism online.

On Tuesday afternoon it became known that the controversial Swiss group would acquire a minority stake in the Munich startup Yfood. Shortly thereafter, the first advertising partners and customers distanced themselves from the company, which was founded in 2017.

For example, the Youtuber and actor Fabian Siegismund wrote that he had ended a planned cooperation with Yfood because of the Nestlé deal before it even started.

My twitch sponsorship was supposed to start tomorrow, I canceled today because of the Nestle number. — Fabian Siegismund (@Siegismund) February 28, 2023

Youtuber Simon Unge, who had long advertised Yfood’s liquid food, was also critical. He will no longer work with the Munich startup in the future, he wrote on Twitter. The post has now garnered more than 10,000 likes.

For your Information.

I haven’t been a Yfood partner since the beginning of the year and it will stay that way in the future.

For your Information.

I haven't been a Yfood partner since the beginning of the year and it will stay that way in the future.

I still think it's a shame how many areas Nestlé sticks its fingers in. pic.twitter.com/tXX4oGuQLh — Young (@young) February 28, 2023

Other influencers also stated that they would end their cooperation with Yfood. “I cannot and will not advertise a product in which such a company is involved,” wrote the Twitch streamer Stylerz.

Fuck Nestle.

Fuck Nestle.

I cannot and will not advertise any product involving such a group. If that goes through, I will end my partnership with YFOOD, which has gone very well so far. https://t.co/GDRCT9Rz7Q — Styli (@STYLERZ97) February 28, 2023

You've probably already read it. Since Nestle has now joined YFood, I have exited YFood with immediate effect. Too bad actually. I liked the cooperation. — edopeh (@edopeh_edo) February 28, 2023

Hey, I ended my partnership with Yfood today with immediate effect. Unfortunately, Yfood has teamed up with Nestlé and I can't take responsibility for that. Too bad. — kay (@kaykayplay) February 28, 2023

The reactions were similar on other social networks. “Now you are rid of me. I did not support Nestlé. … Shame on you,” one user wrote under a Facebook post from the startup. “It’s a shame, your product was a great alternative when there was no time to cook,” said another comment. And further: “With Nestlé as a partner, I’d rather stay hungry, the association is a no-go!”

The comparison with the spice start-up Ankerkraut, which was acquired by Nestlé last year, was repeatedly made. Like Yfood, Ankerkraut became known through the program “Die Höhle der Löwen” and relies heavily on advertising through influencers. “But somehow they didn’t learn anything from the reactions with Ankerkraut,” commented a user on Twitter.

Yfood is the new anchor herb — Nileon nr.1312 Ⓥ (@nileon09) February 28, 2023

But somehow they didn't learn anything from the reactions with Ankerkraut 😬 —Kitsu (Midnights)✨ (@Kitsuwyn) February 28, 2023

#Ankerkraut 2.0 incoming.

#Ankerkraut 2.0 incoming.

yFood is delicious, but too expensive in the long run. Another reason not to buy any more. So far, the household has been one bottle of Maggi Würze a year (the alternatives don't taste good) @NestleGermany free and will remain so. pic.twitter.com/3oCkNyfqWW — HeyRaphi (@HeyRaphi) February 28, 2023

In view of the many parallels to Ankerkraut, including the involvement of entrepreneur Frank Thelen, other voices were unsurprised by the announced investment.

I am SHOCKED that Yfood is collaborating with Nestle after they have only received money from flawless sympathizers like Frank Thelen in the past. — Klupatwins (@klupatwins) February 28, 2023

It's not really that surprising, even if it's always easy to say from the outside. Frank Thelen was an investor in both Ankerkraut and YFood, and when he's involved, that's not unusual. Has been called by some for a very long time. Well 🤷‍♀️ —Koakuma (@CozyKoakuma) February 28, 2023

Nestlé has long been criticized for providing profits on issues such as environmental protection or human rights. The allegations range from the exploitation of scarce water resources to child labor. The group’s investment deals are therefore repeatedly accompanied by shitstorms on social media.

Occasionally, however, there were also appreciative comments, especially on the career network LinkedIn. “I’m not surprised by #yfood’s investment path,” wrote the founder of the beverage start-up Ocha Ocha, Christopher Gogolin. “Here I have to say, well done.”

The step was also praised in other comments as “economically very smart” and “worthwhile”. Nestlé’s network is huge, argued one user. “Definitely generating attention and reach,” wrote another.

And finally, some voices saw a positive development, at least in the debate about the Nestlé deal:

What is very positive about this whole Ankerkraut / Yfood issue is that an investment by Nestle is causing an uproar. The same feedback would not have existed 5 years ago. This is an important step in terms of consumer awareness — melvin (@melvin4tw) February 28, 2023

