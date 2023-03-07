The Munich startup Yfood is selling a minority stake in the controversial industry giant Nestlé. Customers and advertising partners are now distancing themselves online.
Anyone who has followed the history of the spice manufacturer Ankerkraut could experience a déjà vu these days. Once again, a successful food startup, made famous by “The Lion’s Den”, has sold shares in the food giant Nestlé. And again there is criticism online.
On Tuesday afternoon it became known that the controversial Swiss group would acquire a minority stake in the Munich startup Yfood. Shortly thereafter, the first advertising partners and customers distanced themselves from the company, which was founded in 2017.
For example, the Youtuber and actor Fabian Siegismund wrote that he had ended a planned cooperation with Yfood because of the Nestlé deal before it even started.
Youtuber Simon Unge, who had long advertised Yfood’s liquid food, was also critical. He will no longer work with the Munich startup in the future, he wrote on Twitter. The post has now garnered more than 10,000 likes.
Other influencers also stated that they would end their cooperation with Yfood. “I cannot and will not advertise a product in which such a company is involved,” wrote the Twitch streamer Stylerz.
The reactions were similar on other social networks. “Now you are rid of me. I did not support Nestlé. … Shame on you,” one user wrote under a Facebook post from the startup. “It’s a shame, your product was a great alternative when there was no time to cook,” said another comment. And further: “With Nestlé as a partner, I’d rather stay hungry, the association is a no-go!”
The comparison with the spice start-up Ankerkraut, which was acquired by Nestlé last year, was repeatedly made. Like Yfood, Ankerkraut became known through the program “Die Höhle der Löwen” and relies heavily on advertising through influencers. “But somehow they didn’t learn anything from the reactions with Ankerkraut,” commented a user on Twitter.
In view of the many parallels to Ankerkraut, including the involvement of entrepreneur Frank Thelen, other voices were unsurprised by the announced investment.
Nestlé has long been criticized for providing profits on issues such as environmental protection or human rights. The allegations range from the exploitation of scarce water resources to child labor. The group’s investment deals are therefore repeatedly accompanied by shitstorms on social media.
Occasionally, however, there were also appreciative comments, especially on the career network LinkedIn. “I’m not surprised by #yfood’s investment path,” wrote the founder of the beverage start-up Ocha Ocha, Christopher Gogolin. “Here I have to say, well done.”
The step was also praised in other comments as “economically very smart” and “worthwhile”. Nestlé’s network is huge, argued one user. “Definitely generating attention and reach,” wrote another.
And finally, some voices saw a positive development, at least in the debate about the Nestlé deal:
