Shixi Brand Shines with Quality Development at the 22nd CBME Maternity, Baby, and Children Exhibition

Focusing on the road of quality development, Shixi brought new products to the 22nd CBME Pregnancy, Baby and Children Exhibition, which took place from June 28th to June 30th, 2023, at the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center. As one of the most influential exhibitions in the industry, CBME has been successfully held for 21 sessions.

Shixi’s success at the CBME exhibition is attributed to its focus on quality development. The brand specializes in baby feeding products and has experienced significant growth since its creation in 2016. Starting with a series of weaning milk bottles, Shixi now offers a comprehensive range of feeding products, including small moon-age learning cups, double-layer breast shields, newborn feeding bottles, children’s toothbrushes, and posture training chopsticks. These new products made a stunning debut at the exhibition, generating widespread excitement and discussion.

One of the key factors behind Shixi’s success is its dedication to user needs and experiences. The brand’s R&D design team brings a unique perspective to product development, employing global customized material selection to create truly unique products. Shixi also prioritizes product innovation, addressing user pain points and enhancing the overall value experience. In terms of quality control, Shixi places strict emphasis on material selection, partnering with leading manufacturers and testing organizations to ensure the safety and cutting-edge nature of their products.

In addition to its impressive product range, Shixi also stood out with its exhibition hall design. The brand employed abstract spatial forms to convey the beauty and wisdom of life, injecting a sense of flow and vitality into the architectural space. The exhibition hall featured a curved LED screen at the entrance, enhancing the visual experience for visitors. All exhibits in the hall were accessible and placed in a luminous white fluid, representing the touch of light and life. Shixi also incorporated an interactive check-in area, encouraging visitors to share their voices and expectations for the brand.

As the main consumer groups in the maternal and child market shift to the new generation of young parents, such as “post-90s” and “post-95s,” there are significant opportunities for development in the industry. Shixi’s focus on quality development aligns with the evolving consumption concepts and parenting styles of these young parents, satisfying their scientific and diversified views on maternal and child products.

The 22nd CBME exhibition has successfully concluded, leaving anticipation for future appearances of quality maternal and child brands like Shixi.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

