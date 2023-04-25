Home » Shoah: La Russa, ‘the greatest atrocity of the past century’. And he quotes Segre
Shoah: La Russa, ‘the greatest atrocity of the past century’. And he quotes Segre

“I want to return to the theme of dictatorial regimes by recalling the greatest atrocity of the past century: the Holocaust. To prevent the specter of illiberal regimes from once again limiting our freedoms, there must above all be full collaboration and respect between states, starting with respect for national borders. In this sense, tomorrow I will have the pleasure of hosting the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Rome to whom I will renew my personal solidarity and closeness and that of the Italians. The Ukrainian people are not alone in the struggle against Russia for independence and territorial integrity. Finally, I make my own the words that Senator Liliana Segre pronounced in the European Parliament on Remembrance Day: ‘There was a little girl in Terezin, whose name I don’t remember, who drew a yellow butterfly flying over the barbed wire. May the yellow butterfly always fly over the barbed wire'”. This was stated by the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa, in his speech in Prague for the Conference of the Presidents of the Parliaments of the EU Member States.

Shoah: La Russa’s homage to the Terezin concentration camp

A moment of meditation, then Ignazio La Russa approaches the tombstone and deposits five yellow butterflies, those evoked in the morning by referring to the words of Liliana Segre. The president of the Senate thus pays homage to the martyrs of the Terezin concentration camp.

25 April, La Russa: “We remember the defeat of fascism”

“Yesterday Italy was represented here in Prague by my colleague President of the Chamber Lorenzo Fontana. Today I am here as President of the Senate. We took turns because as you know, today 25 April is a very important day for Italy: it is the day in which the Liberation from the Nazi occupation in the Second World War and the defeat of fascism are remembered. Together with the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and the High Offices of the State this morning I solemnly testified at the Altare della Patria the commitment and sacrifice for freedom and independence as well as the absolute value of the Resistance in overcoming the dictatorship and in restoring democracy to Italy. The theme of this Conference – which today deals with totalitarianisms – goes precisely in this direction”. ‘EU.

