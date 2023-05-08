Shock report, so mafia and DX extremists enter the non-profit organization for prisoners

Report advances, the cases “Hands off Cain” and “Antigone”

The question of prisons not rules of 41 bis back topical in the investigation of Report. The Rai Tre broadcast this evening will resume dealing with the delicate issue, revealing background sensational in the investigation on Italian prisons. They are convicted of crimes of mafia, former black terrorists or leaders of movements of extreme right. Many of them enter prisons, – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – they meet inmates “important”, even mafia or presumed such. In some cases they do their utmost to get them less restrictive measures or they support awareness campaigns against the impediment to life imprisonment and for the abolition of article 41-bis. Some of the main ones associations by and rights of prisonerscome “Hands Off Cain“, welcomed them among their paintings. Others, such as Antigone, their destinies and battles cross. The “Ombre Gris” Report investigation explains how the streets of prison non-profit organizations and those of former prisoners for the mafia and right-wing extremists have cross.

In the service, – continues Il Fatto – it is told, for example, how “Antigone” in 2017 he spent asking for the releasefor serious health reasons, of Marcello Dell’Utri , the former Forza Italia senator at that time in prison in Rebibbia serving a 7-year sentence for external competition. The honorary presidents of Antigone are the current national guarantor of prisoners, Mauro Palmaand that of Lazio, Stefano Anastasia. The latter had hired the lawyer Simona in his office in the Region Philippiwhich in the association plays the role of “litigation manager” and at that moment she was Dell’Utri’s trusted lawyer. Filippi had obtained a contract of advice in the Lazio Region from 14 thousand euros. “I don’t think it was my statement that changed the story of Dell’Utri’s prison history,” Anastasia replied to Report. Anastasia’s deputy in Lazio is Manuel Foldernext to Luigi Ciavardinithe former Nar terrorist, founder of the “Gruppo Idee” association definitively sentenced for the Bologna massacre.

