Not only foundries, ceramics and textiles: the shock wave of expensive energy is also being felt on the cosmetics industry. The Italian Cosmetics trade association estimates that companies have an extra energy cost of over 35%, a very heavy and transversal increase across the entire supply chain – which is worth almost 17 billion euros between the cosmetics industry (11.8 billion), raw materials ( 1 billion), machinery (366 million) and packaging (3.8 billion) – which, after the pandemic, is facing a new challenge that slows down the long-awaited restart.

The high bills, in fact, are added to the increases due to the strong tensions on raw materials and the difficulty of supply: we are talking about + 18% for cosmetic raw materials and packaging; while the increase deriving from the transformation and production of cosmetics is just over 11 percentage points. Businesses with a commercial-distribution orientation, on the other hand, suffer more from the increase in logistics costs, close to 10%.

All this, combined with the world unknown of the Russia-Ukraine war, has prompted Cosmetica Italia to revise its growth forecasts for this year and for the next: the sector will close 2022 with a turnover up by 2.7%. at 12.1 billion euros, returning in any case to the pre-crisis levels of 2019, and will continue with the positive sign also in 2023 (+ 3.3%). However, estimates made in January saw much higher increases: 6.5% for 2022 and 6.6% for 2023.

