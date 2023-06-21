Home » Shocking Tuscans, the radical chic photographer: “Berlusconi? Luckily he’s dead”
Shocking Tuscans, the radical chic photographer: “Berlusconi? Luckily he’s dead”

by admin
Shocking Tuscans, the radical chic photographer: “Berlusconi? Luckily he’s dead”

Berlusconi, Oliviero Toscani attacks the former prime minister during the presentation of a project for the youth of Scampia: “Luckily he is dead, he stole our social dignity”

On the occasion of the unveiling of a work by Oliver Toscanicomposed of shots taken of one hundred very young people from Scampia with a view to the project “Tutt’equal song’ ‘e criature“, the photographer dedicated a passage of his speech to the death of Silvio Berlusconi“Luckily he is dead – he said – he stole our social dignity, we were a dignified country and with him there was great ruin”.

In a note Ranieri Roberto Riccardi, president of Smean Energythe consortium organizing the project in Scampia, distances itself from Toscani’s words: “We categorically dissociate ourselves from the affirmations of Oliver Toscani on the president Silvio Berlusconito whom we acknowledge having done a lot from an entrepreneurial, political, social and sporting point of view, for Italy and for the Italians”.

