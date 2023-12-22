Home » Shop assistants and waiters: “The strike was successful. Pressure to stop us”
Shop assistants and waiters: “The strike was successful. Pressure to stop us”

Shop assistants and waiters: “The strike was successful. Pressure to stop us”

ROME — In the square for one fair pay. A red, green and blue square had not been seen for quite some time: yesterday CGIL, CISL and UIL marched together in procession in Milan, Bologna, Rome, Naples and Palermo to ask for the renewal of the tertiary contracts, which expired in 2019. Shop assistants, counter workers, canteen workers, hotel and restaurant workers: there are ten contracts at stake with four employers’ associations, Confcommerio, Confesecenti, Federdistribuzione and Distribuzione Cooperativa, to which are added the acronyms of Confindustria which operate in the tourism sector.

