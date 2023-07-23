Shopify aims to replace laid-off employees with AI

A Shopify employee broke his non-disclosure agreement and revealed on Twitter that the company is quietly replacing laid-off employees with artificial intelligence (AI). picture alliance / ZUMAPRESS.com | Rafael Henrique

In a Twitter thread, a Shopify (TSX: SHOP) employee broke his non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to clarify controversial actions and the company’s strategic direction. The thread reveals that the Canadian company promised its employees job security only to launch mass layoffs in July of that year. The Canadian platform reported on this, among others „thedeepdive.ca“.

According to the employee, the goal of the job cuts is to replace full-time employees with cheaper contract workers and to create a greater reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) support.

Last week, Shopify announced the upcoming launch of an artificial intelligence assistant called “Sidekick” for merchants using its platform, joining the ranks of other tech companies rolling out similar capabilities. In a video shared on Twitter, Lutke demonstrated how the “Sidekick” assistant, accessible via a button on Shopify, will be able to respond to merchant inquiries, provide information about sales trends, and more.

The tweet series further detailed how Shopify is aggressively deploying AI technology and using it for various purposes, from creating product descriptions to creating virtual sidekicks and developing a new help center AI agent that is still in beta testing. CEO Tobi Lütke’s public statements on Twitter illustrated his belief that companies can generate more revenue with fewer employees, signaling a desire to cut costs and keep shareholders happy.

However, the consequences of this cost-cutting strategy have had a negative impact on customer satisfaction. Downsizing and the proliferation of outsourced, cheap contract labor have resulted in significant delays in customer support, leaving frustrated traders waiting for hours or even struggling to get clear answers. Additionally, the teams responsible for monitoring fraudulent trades were overwhelmed, leading to a potential increase in the number of fraudulent businesses on the platform.

The employee’s Twitter thread also raised concerns about the well-being of Shopify’s workforce. Since the layoffs, the remaining employees are reportedly facing an increased workload without adequate compensation or benefits, leading to burnout, anxiety and holiday stress. Although these issues were brought to the attention of leadership, they were dismissed as “system” issues, and the company’s focus on AI-based solutions appeared to be replacing the value once placed on human-driven customer service.

Additionally, the thread highlighted Shopify’s apparent shift in target market focus. Shopify used to be known for supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs. Today, Shopify seems to favor larger players as its revenue model is heavily based on payment transactions rather than subscription software.

The drastic changes in Shopify’s approach have caused both employees and customers to question the company’s integrity and its commitment to its original mission of empowering small businesses. Many believe the company is moving away from its roots and becoming more like the corporate giants it once set out to fight.

Shopify’s leadership, including President Harley Finkelstein, has assured employees there will be no more layoffs. However, the company’s crackdown and covert handling of layoffs under the guise of non-disclosure agreements has left employees questioning those promises.

Despite several rounds of layoffs over the past year, Shopify’s executive pay appears to have remained largely flat.

In a regulatory submission filed in May, Shopify announced that Lutke received just over $20.0 million in total compensation in 2022, up from $20.0 million in 2021 and up from $15.1 million in 2020.

As public scrutiny increases and concerns about company assets and business model grow, Shopify faces a major challenge in restoring trust and managing the impact of its decisions on employees and customers.

