Shopping Cart Anti-Inflation Quarter: What it is and how it works

The anti-inflation quarter on the shopping cart will start from October 1st. But as required by the memorandum of understanding proposed by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso was signed only by the representatives of the associations of modern distribution (Federdistribuzione, Coop and Conad) and of traditional commerce (Confcommercio, Confesercenti and representatives of pharmacies ). The industry, as announced yesterday by both the Marche Center and the producers’ associations headed by Confindustria, however, have not signed the agreement.

“With the regulated basket we are convinced that we can give a definitive blow to inflation by bringing it back to natural levels”, declared Minister Urso – Just yesterday, according to OECD data, inflation in Italy in the last month dropped from 7.6% to 6 .4%, with a decrease of 1.2 percentage points, greater than that recorded in the OECD area where the consumer price index decreased by an average of 0.8%. A consolidated trend thanks to the effect of the constant monitoring of prices carried out by Mimit, with the new powers conferred by the transparency decree of January, and also to the commitment already underway by the distribution and trade chain, which in recent months has carried out an important role in containing prices and protecting the purchasing power of households. “A central contribution to this process – concluded the minister – is also played by consumer associations, with whom we share a virtuous path in facing this challenge”.

Therefore, by 10 September, the modalities of the “anti-inflation quarter”, which will last from 1 October to 31 December and which will provide for controlled prices on a selection of items included in the “shopping cart”, through various methods, such as the application of fixed prices, promotional activities on the identified products, or through initiatives on the range of branded products such as priced carts discounted or unique.

Furthermore, as part of the anti-inflation strategy that the government intends to pursue, Mimit will set up a permanent table at the ministry, in which the other competent ministries can be involved, to address specific issues in the modern distribution sector and traditional commerce and working to overcome the obstacles that prevent greater efficiency in business activities, “whose first meeting – announced Urso – will take place within the month of September”. The commitment also includes specific policies to support the sector.

Both Confcommercio and Confesercenti, in commenting on the agreement to which they have adhered, hoped that the entire supply chain, and therefore also the producers, could participate in this new price containment maneuver. Federdistribuzione, in turn, returned to the “no” of the industries to the protocol which had been under discussion for some time, reiterating that it had decided that it still wanted to continue the path begun with the institutions out of a sense of responsibility.

On the other hand, the National Union of Consumers is always critical, which in a note defined today’s signing as “a drama”, “a marketing and facade operation carried out by Minister Urso just to be able to tell Italians, through commercials on all channels media, of having intervened against inflation but which lacks any concrete commitment and real effects for the pockets of Italians».

