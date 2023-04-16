11
Exclusive list: These shopping centers are running like clockwork again – and one thing will soon outstrip them all
The corona crisis has hit the shopping centers. A new analysis now shows that while some are still dead in the water, others are again posting record sales. To do this, they rely on influencers, new brands and experiences.
The Glatt Center in Wallisellen ZH offers little for architecture fans. However, the functional building between residential areas and the busiest motorway in Switzerland is very attractive to consumers.