Shopping centres, 2022 turnover up 13.7%

Given for dead many times, i Italian shopping centres they are living a new life. Capable of changing skin every time, following the evolution of consumer tastes, national malls closed 2022 with a global turnover of 71 billion eurosup 13.7%, just a whisker (-3%) from the numbers of 2019. “In the first part of 2020 they gave us up for dead and with us, in general, all physical commerce” he bitterly reminds Truth and Business Roberto Zoia, president of the National Council of Shopping Centers e director of development and asset management of Igd Siiq. “There were even those who had decreed the end of restaurants in favor of delivery platforms. But we have always been confident, since the summer of 2020, given that people came back to visit us instead”.

Currently in our country there are 1,270 between shopping centres, outlet centers and retail parksfor a total of 40,000 stores, equal to 19.9 million gross leasable area with 1.7 billion annual visitors.

Online sales fail

The strong signal arrived at the beginning of 2022 “when you give United States and Great Britain we had seen that online sales didn’t really break through, with volumes of a cent compared to physical sales and linked only to some products, such as repetitive purchases and those with a low experience content. It was then that we knew what if we enriched our offer customers would come back.”

And so it was. Going into more detail of the data presented in the recent Cncc Observatoryfrom the comparison of the 2022 turnover with that of 2021, all the product categories show a growing trend, with the exception ofConsumer electronics which shows a minimal decrease (-0.3%): the best performance is given by the acceleration of catering (+43%), personal care, health (+18,5%), culture and leisure (+14,3%), clothing (+15,3%), service activities (+10,6%) e household goods (+9,2%).

In shopping malls higher receipts

Yet something has changed in the habits of Italians. There average frequency of those who go to shopping centers is lower (-15%) compared to the pre-Covid period, while lo average receipt grew by 20%. “We don’t have definitive answers on these trends, but we have made some assumptions, namely that, on the one hand, smart working has changed the purchasing habits of Italians and, on the other, that entertainment, especially cinemas, does not it has still taken off and this means that even restaurants and pizzerias work less in the evening” reasons Zoia.

However, the health, wellness and sport sector is working well, especially the gyms and personal care centres. “What we see is that the online does not break through and this is a stimulus for us because consumer habits change quickly” continues Zoia. “But the chains that have been good at entering theomnichannel now they are also benefiting from physical stores. All retailers focus heavily on synergies between online and offline, favoring the collection of products in stores, which means on the one hand save on transport e reduce returns and, on the other hand, create a direct relationship with customersinvesting in services”.

The future objective is the sustainability of the structures

On future scenarios, the president of CNCC looks to 2023 with a certain optimism, despite the difficult macroeconomic scenario, with the expensive energy and rising interest rates that affect consumption. «We think that the potential reduction in consumption will affect us, because the expensive bills and the expensive mortgage have an impact on our customers in the long run. We only hope to be at the peak of inflation» continues Zoia.

They are currently on the way two mega shopping center projects soon to open, i.e. the lifestyle center Embattled bloom Milandeveloped and marketed by Nhoodwhose opening will be in the autumn, and the Maximall Pompeii within the end of the year. “More than new openings, I expect that in the next few years there will be major redevelopments of the existing real estate assets to make it more sustainable, with extensions of the sizes and the creation of renewable energy plants”.

