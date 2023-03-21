Another positive session for the European stock exchanges, also supported by the positive intonation of Wall Street. Milan’s Ftse Mib ends with a gain of 2.5% to 26,554 points, with strong purchases on Saipem (+7.6%), Unicredit (+7%) and Finecobank (+5.4%) while Erg (- 0.7%), Terna (-0.65%) and Amplifon (-0.5%) recorded fractional reductions.

The countermeasures of the authorities to stabilize the financial sector and restore serenity to the markets are bearing fruit. After the Credit Suisse bailout, the US is evaluating the possibility of temporarily insuring deposits above the current ceiling imposed by the FDIC while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the government was ready to provide additional guarantees if the banking crisis were to worsen.

On Wall Street, First Republic is trying to recover (+42%), thanks also to the plan outlined by JPMorgan Chase to support the institute, after having lost about 90% from the beginning of March to yesterday.

Attention now turns to the Federal Reserve meeting, which kicks off today and concludes tomorrow with a probable 25 basis point rate hike. Powell could confirm the need for further tightening in the future, even if the market is betting on the possibility of three cuts by 2024.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread fell to 181 basis points, with the Italian 10-year bond rising to 4.1%. In the USA, the two-year rate rises to 4.14% and the ten-year rate to 3.57%. On Forex, the euro/dollar increased to 1.077 and the dollar/yen above 132. Among the raw materials, oil recovered ground, with Brent at 74.5 dollars while gold decreased to 1,942 dollars an ounce.

From today’s macroeconomic agenda came the German Zew index, which showed a drop beyond expectations in German investor sentiment, and data on existing home sales in the US, which marked a jump of 14.5% in February, the first increase in a year.