Shopping on the weekend – plans to expand Sunday sales cause criticism – News

Boris Zürcher, head of the Labor Directorate at Seco, defends himself against criticism from the retail trade and unions.

At the end of November, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs Seco, which is part of the Federal Department of Economics, Education and Research, held a consultation started. The goal: to allow Sunday work in certain urban neighborhoods in the future. Among other things, the draft stipulates that certain shops should be allowed to be open in certain areas: specifically, those that sell products primarily to tourists. Bern, Zurich or Basel are cities that would meet the required conditions: over 60,000 residents and at least 50 percent foreign guests staying in hotels. With the consultation template, Seco is causing a lot of criticism.

Sunday work in urban tourist districts

On November 22nd, the Federal Department of Economics, Education and Research (EAER) announced a consultation started. It wants to allow Sunday work in certain urban areas under the following conditions:

“This new regulation enables shops with a corresponding offer in urban areas with international tourism to employ workers on Sundays throughout the year without a permit.

Only urban tourist hotspots in Switzerland should fall under the new regulation. This exception is therefore limited to larger cities with more than 60,000 inhabitants and in which the proportion of foreign guests in total hotel overnight stays is at least 50 percent. The new provision also, as in the existing exemption for tourist destinations, limits the sales range to an offer that serves to satisfy the specific needs of (international) tourists. According to the new regulations, urban tourism districts are districts with a wide range of accommodation, culture and cuisine within walking distance. The cantons would have to designate the corresponding neighborhoods in the cities mentioned above. It is also clear that this exceptional provision will not apply to an entire city.”

Christa Markwalder, President of the Swiss Retail Federation, tears the template apart: “The Seco proposal is not at all expedient because it provides for a lot of special regulations for the retail trade that other sectors that also work on Sundays do not have.” They don’t want any distortions of competition: “We want not only shops that offer luxury items or attract international customers to be open, but also for retailers to be open on Sundays in the tourist zone.”

Cities should be treated equally to mountain areas

Boris Zürcher, head of the Labor Directorate at Seco, points out Switzerland’s strict ban on working on Sundays: “You can’t employ people on Sundays. If exceptions are provided, they must be very specific.” A Coop or a Migros on Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich are unlikely to be open in the future either. The proposal aims to extend exceptions aimed at tourists in mountain areas to cities: “Now it’s about doing something analogous – for example for neighborhoods in cities that also have international tourism.”

Legend: Boris Zürcher: “It’s more about meeting the needs of international tourists.” Travelers from Switzerland in front of a luxury goods store on Zurich’s Bahnhofstrasse. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann (archive)

It is more about meeting the needs of international tourists.

The original intention of the initiative was to strengthen the competitiveness of cities like Zurich compared to foreign competition: “Even in Vienna, the large department store that is aimed more at locals is not open on Sundays. It’s more about meeting the needs of international tourists.” Special shops, for example in the luxury segment, aimed at international tourists should be able to be open on Sundays.

The offer should be aimed at everyone

Christa Markwalder defends herself against this restriction: For her it is clear that not only luxury and souvenir shops should be open: “In the tourist zone you should be able to buy everything – for a small and a large budget, and that the offer should not only be limited to one is aimed at international customers.” In addition, there should be no excessive compensation for Sunday work.

We don’t want Gucci bag sales on Sundays – there’s no need for them.

Adrian Wüthrich, President of the Travail Suisse trade union association, sees it very differently: “We don’t want the salespeople to have to work on Sundays.” The working conditions of the sales staff are not particularly good anyway. “We don’t want Gucci bag sales on Sundays – there’s no need for them.”

Boris Zürcher wants to remain optimistic. The consultation will show what comes out. But: “If the criticism is so devastating, it is likely that nothing will change. That would definitely be a shame.”

Zurich professional initiative for Sunday sales

At the end of November, the Zurich Cantonal Council voted to increase the number of annual Sunday sales from four to twelve: it approved a parliamentary initiative from the FDP and SVP to submit a professional initiative to the federal government with 89 votes to 74.

According to supporters of the initiative, the more frequent Sunday sales are intended to strengthen stationary retail compared to online retail. In addition, jobs should be secured. The opposition, however, fears that more Sunday sales would only be worthwhile for large suppliers and not for small, independent shops.

Tagesschau and Eco Talk, December 11, 2024; horl;blac

