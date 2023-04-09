Sebastian Guggenmos goes to the canteen every lunchtime at 11.45 a.m. For him, the break is “the ultimate opportunity to talk to colleagues who don’t work in the immediate vicinity.” The managing director of the Eschenloh mechanical engineering company also stops Kern Microtechnik the lunch break is important to “clear your head and then be able to concentrate on your work again.”

In addition to the lunch break, which is flexibly scheduled between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., there is a quarter-hour break that begins at 9 a.m. or 3 p.m., depending on when work starts. The breaks also apply to employees during the trust-based working hours, which are possible for all employees.

The rest breaks mentioned are required by law and are not counted as working time. According to the Working Hours Act, adult employees who work more than six to nine hours a day must take a rest break of at least 30 minutes. Anyone who works for more than nine hours must take a break of at least 45 minutes.

“Breaks fulfill five basic functions,” explains psychologist Johannes Wendsche, who works at the Federal Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (BAuA) in Dresden researches work and recreation. They prevent accidents because they reduce the increase in fatigue over the working day. They have a motivating effect and, thirdly, “you can learn better after a break.”

social function

Fourth, they fulfill a social function and thus promote the working atmosphere. Fifth, breaks serve physical needs, whether it is eating, drinking or, for example, warming up for cold store employees.

According to Wendsche, in addition to the statutory rest breaks, it makes sense to take short breaks within paid working hours. By this he means five to ten-minute breaks at times of his choosing, during which the employee can leave the workplace. Incidentally, a 20-minute break is not twice as good as a 10-minute break: “At the beginning of the break we recover a lot and then less and less.”

The frequency and length of the short breaks depend on the activity. “Anyone who does physical work should take short breaks more often,” advises Wendsche, about five minutes an hour. And those who “work mentally can take less frequent breaks, but a little longer.” Example: ten minutes every two hours. In 2017, the BAuA evaluated studies on the subject of short breaks and found that people managed five percent more despite a ten percent reduction in working time through short breaks.

According to Guggenmos, at Kern Microtechnik, employees can “take short breaks on their own responsibility”, whether at the high table in the coffee corner of their department or in the smoking area in front of the company building. However, the managing director thinks it is “not right” to interrupt a thought process or a complex activity in production because a set of rules stipulates a two or five-minute break.

A good togetherness

In Guggenmo’s experience, you have to manage the issue of short breaks, it’s “always a source of conflict.” To avoid discrepancies among employees along the lines of “I work a lot more than my neighbor, he’s always at the coffee machine,” only transparency and, above all, trust can help and good fellowship.

While the coffee corners are within sight, the medium-sized company has introduced separate time recording for the smoking breaks that take place outside, which is not deducted from the working hours. “In this way we avoid the problem of perceived injustice towards non-smokers,” he says.

Breakfast break at work: Pumpkin seed bread with bite, topped with cheese and beetroot spread Quelle: picture alliance / FotoMedienService

According to the managing partner Hans-Dieter Tenhaef, the system fittings manufacturer MIT Moderne Industrietechnik in Vlotho is intensively dealing with the topic of breaks as a means in the fight for skilled workers. “We’ve only just left the starting line,” he says. In the commercial area, all employees work the trust-based working hours, while the industrial employees have their statutory breaks at defined times – a 15-minute breakfast break at 9 a.m. and a 30-minute lunch break at 12.30 p.m.

According to Tenhaef, the medium-sized company offers a bistro with coffee and snack machines, high tables, bar stools and round tables. There are also sofas and a foosball table. He has also “put monitors in the bistro so that the employees can go online privately.” Smokers are allowed to take an additional cigarette break in a special outdoor area at set times in the morning and afternoon. For this they get a flat rate of 20 minutes deducted from the working time that they have to do.

A nap in the afternoon

Tenhaef takes a nap at noon, or power nap in German. According to studies, short sleep, which is widespread in Japan, reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases, among other things. He says: “Most employees know about my power nap because my office door is open. Anyone could do that too.”

Thinking about breaks is part of the day-to-day business of Rolf Gerlach, Chairholder’s managing partner. The Schorndorf-based specialist for office and property furnishings observes that “many companies are thinking about how to get employees back into the office after the pandemic.” This includes break rooms with plants, green walls, water elements, biodynamic light and opportunities for communication and naps.

According to Wendsche, it is now clear from research that “recreation in natural environments also has a relaxing effect.” But companies could – beyond the legal requirements for a break room – use natural wallpaper in the break room, for example. Wendsche: “The more natural elements there are on the wallpaper, such as forest and water, the more relaxing it is.”

Green walls had a relaxing effect, large windows promoted relaxation, sofas promoted communication. A separate part with loungers for naps is also useful. Smaller companies could “use rooms multifunctionally”, advises the psychologist, such as redesigning meeting rooms so that they are also suitable as break rooms.

Out into the green

But how can breaks be spent so that they are restful? According to BAuA data, an average of 40 percent of employees often stay at work during breaks, which has to do with high time pressure, among other things. A break is “the more relaxing the further away the employee is from the workplace,” says Wendsche.

The break researcher thinks it’s important to leave the place of work – and not just to avoid emails, phone calls or questions from colleagues: “The physical distance promotes mental distance from work.” Ideally, the employees should get out go green. If the short break is not enough for this, it should at least serve as a balance to the job – psychologists call this a compensatory break.

Wendsche: “If I sit a lot, I should move during the break. If I do physical work, I should sit down.” If you have a demanding job, you should do something relaxing and vice versa, if you work in a group, you should also take a break by yourself.

What is important in all of this, however, is that management sets a good example. “Poor management behavior during breaks will probably rub off on the employees. Am I even allowed to take a break if the boss doesn’t do it,” says Wendsche. He advises managers to take breaks themselves and to emphasize to their employees that time for recovery is necessary.