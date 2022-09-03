Home Business Short net positions: Maire the shortest in Piazza Affari, also Fincantieri and Webuild in the top 4
Business

Short net positions: Maire the shortest in Piazza Affari, also Fincantieri and Webuild in the top 4

by admin
Short net positions: Maire the shortest in Piazza Affari, also Fincantieri and Webuild in the top 4

From the latest available Consob update on net short positions (PNC), we learn that the shortest stock in Piazza Affari is Mayor Tecnimont with 4 short positions open for a share equal to 4.81% of the share capital.

Was-He conquers the second highest step of the podium with 2 PNC equal to 2.59% of the capital.

Fincantieri it ranks third with 3 PNC for a 2.11% stake in the share capital.

Webuild missing the podium with 3 PNC for a share equal to 1.89% of the capital.

For an overall view of all shorted titles, see following table which shows, in descending order, the ranking of companies listed on the Italian Stock Exchange based on the share of capital on which the PNCs are open.

Please note that the PNC are a synthetic indicator which summarizes short positions (i.e. short sales on shares and short positions in financial derivative instruments and other similar instruments) net of long positions (i.e. purchases of shares and long positions in financial derivative instruments and other similar instruments) . All the transactions carried out in the aforementioned financial instruments, including those carried out abroad and / or off the market, are included in the calculation of the PNC. Consob’s website is therefore the only official and reliable source of data on these positions.

The PNC which are equal to or greater than 0.5% of the share capital of the listed company in question; or they reached the 0.5% threshold and were therefore published, but subsequently fell below the 0.5% threshold. These NSPs are published one last time with an indication of the last available value (below 0.5%).

You may also like

Apple Watch S8, SE supply reduced, get ready...

The Cgia alarm: “There are over 9 million...

China’s bulk commodity logistics demand remains stable in...

The highlights of each exhibition area are full...

Mattarella’s message in Cernobbio: to free ourselves from...

In the past ten years, the added value...

ALVA Systems Brings Innovative Achievements to the 2022...

Apple Watch S7, SE supply reduced, or prepare...

Xiaomi car price exposure! The price limit may...

Empowering Listed Companies and the Shanghai Stock Exchange...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy