From the latest available Consob update on net short positions (PNC), we learn that the shortest stock in Piazza Affari is Mayor Tecnimont with 4 short positions open for a share equal to 4.81% of the share capital.

Was-He conquers the second highest step of the podium with 2 PNC equal to 2.59% of the capital.

Fincantieri it ranks third with 3 PNC for a 2.11% stake in the share capital.

Webuild missing the podium with 3 PNC for a share equal to 1.89% of the capital.

For an overall view of all shorted titles, see following table which shows, in descending order, the ranking of companies listed on the Italian Stock Exchange based on the share of capital on which the PNCs are open.

Please note that the PNC are a synthetic indicator which summarizes short positions (i.e. short sales on shares and short positions in financial derivative instruments and other similar instruments) net of long positions (i.e. purchases of shares and long positions in financial derivative instruments and other similar instruments) . All the transactions carried out in the aforementioned financial instruments, including those carried out abroad and / or off the market, are included in the calculation of the PNC. Consob’s website is therefore the only official and reliable source of data on these positions.

The PNC which are equal to or greater than 0.5% of the share capital of the listed company in question; or they reached the 0.5% threshold and were therefore published, but subsequently fell below the 0.5% threshold. These NSPs are published one last time with an indication of the last available value (below 0.5%).