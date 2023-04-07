The short seller Kerrisdale Capital Management has publicly announced for the second time that he is betting on falling stock prices at C3.ai. In a letter addressed directly to Deloitte, the auditor of C3.ai, Kerrisdale accuses the technology company of accounting irregularities, among other things, and raises serious allegations.

C3.ai shares then fell at a peak of 27% to $24.80 on Tuesday afternoon after rising more than 120% year-to-date. The company denied any wrongdoing and said Kerrisdale misinterpreted its financial reports.

Also in the one we launched just a few days ago Margaris No.1 Artificial Intelligence Basket (CH1181315248) this stock was included. But we reacted quickly on Tuesday and sold the stock still in positive territory. We placed the proceeds in cash to reassess the situation. In the meantime, we’ve invested the proceeds into HubSpot. A solid AI company. We see a number of real potential benefits for HubSpot from generative AI, especially considering how rapidly the company is evolving.

This is a prime example of why, when it comes to fast-growing topics, people like «Artificial Intelligence» should invest in an actively managed approach.

In the video, ours Maurizio Porfiri, CIO of CAT Financial Products, explained in more detail about the short seller attack and the associated activity in the portfolio. What exactly happened?

Investors have thus with the Margaris No.1 Artificial Intelligence Basket (CH1181315248) the opportunity not only to invest widely and easily in the future topic “Artificial Intelligence” and the associated top 15 stocks, but also to benefit from the expertise of Spiros Margaris and Maurizio Porfiri, who monitor the portfolio on a daily basis. We saw just a few days after the start of this short seller attack what that value can be. The positive performance of C3.ai has been secured.

But that’s not the only advantage; new trends are recognized early on and the portfolio is actively geared to them. This is unique and only available in the tracker certificate on the Margaris No.1 Artificial Intelligence Basket. The investment product (CH1181315248) is listed on the SIX Exchange and can be traded every trading day via your house bank or an online bank such as Swissquote. The issuer is the Luzerner Kantonalbank. More info at www.amc.catfp.ch.

