According to the monitoring of the business agency, the domestic price of 3128B lint cotton was 15,600 yuan/ton on the 23rd, down 105 yuan/ton from last week and down 2.21% from the previous month.domesticcottonThe average price of the price index 3128B was 15,615 yuan/ton, down 113 yuan/ton from last week.

The September USDA supply and demand report raised the output of new US cotton crops and ending stocks as expected, and the global cotton ending stocks also increased significantly. In the future, the global cotton supply and demand pattern is expected to become looser.

U.S. 2022/23 upland cotton shipments are 52,700 tons, mainly to China (16,500 tons), Vietnam, Mexico, Turkey and Bangladesh.

Domestically, due to the impact of the epidemic, the opening time of the ginning factory is generally after the 11th or during the 11th holiday. New cotton will be available soon and the supply is sufficient. The recovery of the demand side has limited support for cotton prices as a whole. Textile enterprises purchase cotton at a low level. The downstream enterprises mainly destock, and at the same time wait and see cautiously.

In summary, demand support is limited, and short-term cotton prices may still be under pressure.

