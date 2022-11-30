Jintou.com

November 29,red datesThe futures market is generally strong. The highest price of the main contract was 10,910 yuan/ton, and the lowest price was 10,710 yuan/ton, closing at 10,855 yuan/ton, an increase of 1.12%.

In terms of production areas, Nanhua Futures pointed out that red dates in Xinjiang are falling one after another, jujube farmers are more reluctant to sell, merchants are more cautious in purchasing, some areas in Xinjiang have been unsealed, but the logistics have yet to recover slowly, the overall acquisition progress is lagging behind, and the transaction volume has increased slowly .

In terms of sales areas, according to Huatai Futures, Guangdong Ruyifang, Henan Bairong, and Xi’an Yurun are still under silent management. Cangzhou, Hebei was unsealed on November 12, and processing plants and logistics have resumed work and production one after another. It is still closed. On the 17th, a small number of merchants in the periphery of the market began to sell goods at stalls. However, the supply of goods is under pressure. It is expected that prices will hardly rise in the short term. It is reported that some areas have gradually loosened control, and with the arrival of the peak season, the sales may improve.

In terms of traders, Zhongtai Futures said that based on the control of procurement costs, the delay of jujube trade and many other factors, traders will continue to test the base price of jujube farmers. However, with the improvement of the domestic epidemic situation, the circulation of red dates is gradually recovering, the supply is tight and the peak season is coming, and the price of dates still has the potential to rise.

Looking forward to the market outlook, Huarong Rongda Futures believes that due to the impact of control measures, the acquisition of production areas in Xinjiang is currently generally delayed. Red dates in winter should have been the peak season, but this year both the upstream and downstream were affected by the epidemic, and the logistics and purchases were not smooth, which made the peak season a bit light. In terms of disk technology, the recent trend is weak. It is recommended to treat it with short-term bearish thinking.

