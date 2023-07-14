Home » Short-term rentals, CleanBnB’s growth continues: +65% in the first half
Short-term rentals, CleanBnB's growth continues: +65% in the first half

Short-term rentals, CleanBnB’s growth continues: +65% in the first half

CleanBnB, first semester accounts

The unstoppable growth of CleanBnB, Italian leader in the management of short-term rental apartments. «Staying in an apartment has been an essential resource for the Italian tourist offer for years; the CleanBnB model of professional management has proved to be the most efficient formula to grow the sector in a sustainable way and in line with the most current needs of the latest generation of travellers”. To tell it is Francesco ZorgnoPresident of the company listed on the Milan Stock Exchange on the EGM segment, which to date boasts over 2,100 properties managed in 70 different locations in Italy.

2023 is a very important year for tourism in Italy: in fact there is a significant increase in guests from abroad and Italian tourists who, more and more often, decide to spend their holidays in our country. CleanBnB, once again, is demonstrating the ability to seize the great opportunity offered by the market with an offer in line with the expectations of an increasingly demanding and qualified clientele

The CleanBnB model

Just in these days, the company has presented the operating results for the first half of the year, which leave no room for doubt: 41,025 stays managed in the first 6 months of 2023 (+54% compared to the first half of 2022).

