Home » Short-term rentals for tourist use, what is the most convenient taxation?
Business

Short-term rentals for tourist use, what is the most convenient taxation?

by admin
Short-term rentals for tourist use, what is the most convenient taxation?

Starting from 2017, a specific tax discipline was introduced for lease contracts for residential properties whose duration does not exceed 30 days for each tenant, which are stipulated by natural persons outside the exercise of commercial activities. company, i.e. the so-called “short-term rentals”. This category includes all rentals for tourist use, provided, of course, that the expected duration is not exceeded.

See also  Ford spent 24 billion to build a U.S. battery factory to seek technology from Ningde Times, but was reported--fast technology--technology changes the future

You may also like

In large-scale distribution, the drop in volumes is...

What do you think of the economic “report...

Investigators search oligarch yacht in the port of...

Yes to advances by the SP – the...

Resolution 18 of 04/24/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

The wealth business in Asia has performed well,...

These rules apply when selling a house

Exclusive Brands Turin, another 7 companies join the...

Tim Schäcker: From Elevator Boy to Founder

East Africa: Mobile money business volumes continue to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy