Short-term rentals are all the rage in the big Italian cities and the authorities are trying to outlaw the illegality that is rampant in the sector. With the sentence issued, as expected, on December 22, the European Court of Justice definitively clarified, partially wronging Airbnb in the appeal on the Italian tax regime for short-term rentals introduced in 2017: the law can ask to collect information and data on the leases made, and above all to apply the withholding tax at the source provided for by the national tax regime. Instead, the court agreed with Airbnb on the part relating to the obligation to designate a tax representative, judged “a disproportionate restriction on the freedom to provide services”.

Meanwhile, owners and operators are preparing for the debut of new important obligations. Thanks to a more stringent European regulation towards digital platforms, from 1 January 2023 the tax codes of the landlords, the income received and the cadastral data of the rented properties will have to be communicated to the Revenue Agency; the host who do not make this data available will risk being “blocked”.

The return to short-term rentals

The market, reduced by 60% in the year of Covid, after the stalemate of 2021 this year will return to 950,000 rented homes (provision by Scenari Immobiliari), slightly below the pre-pandemic numbers. Just look at the trend of advertisements in large cities advertised on Airbnb, the most used platform for online intermediation of short-term rentals: at the end of December 2021 in Milan there were 11,116 active advertisements, at the end of September they were close to 15,900 (+43% in based on Airdna data); in Rome they went from 20,668 to 23,427 (+13%); in Florence from 8,535 to 10,291 (+20.6%); and so on.

The great return of short-term rentals is accompanied by the race for regulation: a process that began in 2017, continued in fits and starts and which in our country is struggling to find effective and uniform legislation at national level. The approval by the Council of Ministers, on 1 December last, of the legislative decree transposing the Dac7 directive (2021/514) on administrative cooperation in the tax sector fits into this context. Once the necessary opinion of the parliamentary committees has been obtained, the directive will enter into force from 1 January 2023.

Countdown on platforms

The new rules impose the obligation on platform operators to identify who sells or rents through the web portal. The data of the landlords must be communicated quarterly to the Revenue Agency, together with the fees received and the number of transactions carried out. The information relating to 2023 must be sent by 31 January 2024 and the procedures will be defined by a provision from the director.