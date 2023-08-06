Short-term rentals, Halldis: this year bookings at +73%

Short-term rentals, Halldis: bookings up 73% this year

The current summer confirms the positive trend registered in the steel sector short rental in the first part of the year, which in turn reaffirms the recovery that began in 2022. 2023 shows significant increases in short-term rentals, equal to 73% of bookings and 70% of occupied nights. In 2022, both bookings and occupied nights exceeded those of 2021 by 300%, a year that was affected by severe travel restrictions due to the pandemic.

The photograph was taken by Halldishistoric Italian operator of short-term rentals based in Milan, whose origins date back to 1986, which analyzed the data relating to over 1,200 properties including apartments, palaces and villas, in more than 120 Italian and European locations, from the main cities to the most beautiful seaside resorts, mountains, lakes and countryside.

Italians account for 31.5% of arrivals

Italians represent 31.5% of arrivals, while the rest is divided between coming from other European nations, which account for over 52%, from North America for 7% and the remainder from other countries. The number of tourists arriving from Asia and South America is down, while those from Russia and the Ukraine are almost zero.

While in the first part of the year, flows were concentrated in large cities such as Rome with 21% of arrivals, Milan (12%), Florence (10%), Venice (8%), during the summer they are the classic holiday destinations that account for 30% of all arrivals, while the mountains account for 18%, 12% for the lakes and the countryside, above all Tuscany.

What changes over the years is not the average duration of the reservation, which is equal to eight/nine days, but the economic availability. In fact, if in 2021 the average value of a reservation was 976 euros with a daily cost of 121 euros, in 2022 the first rises to 1,286 and the second to 145 euros, in 2023 to 1,516 and 180 euros respectively, with an increase by 24% compared to 2022.

Approximately 600,000 properties made into income

“Short-term rentals – he says Vincenzo Cella, general manager Halldis – are confirmed as driving forces, as well as for the first part of the year, also for this summer. In Italy, according to our elaboration on Istat data and real estate Scenarios, this sector involves about 600,000 properties for a value, in the opinion of the Milan Polytechnic Digital Observatory, of about 3 billion euros. The market appreciates property managers (professional operators, ed) like us, who manage the home product on behalf of third parties, equal to about 25% of the total of those destined for short-term rentals, because they guarantee privacy, quality of services, innovative management of pricing and product promotion and marketing operations, as well as of course an income for the owners. In this sense, the proposal for regulating the sector is welcome, which must be shared and bring advantages to all the parties involved”.

In 2022 tourists reached 960 million

“During 2022 – he declares Michele Diamantini, ceo Halldis – according to data from Scenari immobiliare, global international tourism has recovered 66% of pre-pandemic levels: at the end of the year, the number of tourists who traveled abroad reached 960 million, more than double that of 2021 even if still 34% less than in 2019. Europe, the largest destination area, recorded 585 million arrivals reaching almost 80% of pre-pandemic conditions. Our data shows that, despite Covid, the war in Ukraine and the economic situation, people continue to want to travel and we will soon return to 2019 levels. Short-term rentals will increasingly play their part if they have an innovative approach and funds and financial operators, mainly focused on the hotel sector, will continue to move, as is happening, also to residential investments. These are long operations, but, in two or three years, high-end, professional products and services will arrive on the market”.