Home » Short-term rentals in a condominium, is there an obligation to communicate tenants’ data to the Police Headquarters?
Business

Short-term rentals in a condominium, is there an obligation to communicate tenants’ data to the Police Headquarters?

by admin
Short-term rentals in a condominium, is there an obligation to communicate tenants’ data to the Police Headquarters?

From a tax point of view, contracts with a duration of less than 30 days fall into the category of “short-term rentals” and as such are subject to specific legal obligations, which do not vary with regard to the owner of the property. The rules are contained in the decree 50/2017. For rentals that refer to this typology, the obligation has been introduced to communicate the personal details of the guests to the Police Headquarters via the Alloggiati web portal within twenty-four hours of arrival, by sending the guests’ identity documents.

See also  Carnival Venezia Arrives in Puerto Rico, Bringing Economic Boost and Immersive Venetian Experience

You may also like

Keno numbers today, on Sunday: All winning keno...

California Regulators Approve Use of Driverless Robot Taxis...

Quarterly Inspection Results Revealed: Hong Kong’s Hang Seng...

Generational capital: how stock rent is supposed to...

Vatican, Cardinal Parolin wins the consolation prize and...

Europe’s agricultural economy under scrutiny

Air conditioning paid by the tenant, is he...

China’s Economy Shows Signs of Recovery as Domestic...

Spalletti-Antonio Conte for the after Mancini in the...

Eisenhüttenstadt: ArcelorMittal can start plant planning for low-CO2...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy