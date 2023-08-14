Short-term rentals in a condominium, is there an obligation to communicate tenants’ data to the Police Headquarters?

From a tax point of view, contracts with a duration of less than 30 days fall into the category of “short-term rentals” and as such are subject to specific legal obligations, which do not vary with regard to the owner of the property. The rules are contained in the decree 50/2017. For rentals that refer to this typology, the obligation has been introduced to communicate the personal details of the guests to the Police Headquarters via the Alloggiati web portal within twenty-four hours of arrival, by sending the guests’ identity documents.

