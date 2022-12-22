Listen to the audio version of the article

Short rental in Italy is confirmed as an asset class for investors, with returns exceeding 5%. A type of investment which, it should be remembered, pays well but requires demanding or expensive management work (if entrusted to third parties). The trend is confirmed by the values ​​of the rents, which in the case of Milan and Rome reach up to 380-390 euros per night. The data, supplied to Il Sole 24 Ore by Scenari Immobiliari, take into consideration the costs per night of one-room and two-room apartments for 20 cities on the peninsula, both in central and semi-central areas.

The numbers of cities such as Milan, Venice, Rome and Florence are not surprising, leading in terms of the center: average rents ranging from 165 euros in Florence to 200 in Milan for studio apartments, while for two-room apartments it ranges from 115 to 150 Prices drop slightly in cities such as Bologna, Verona, Matera, Padua, Genoa and Turin, where they fluctuate between 100 and 80 euros per night for studio apartments, between 135 and one hundred euros for two-room apartments. Naples, Cagliari, Bari, Trieste and Parma go instead between 75 and 65 euros per night for studio apartments, between 95 and 90 for two-room apartments. Palermo, Brescia, Catania, Reggio Calabria and Taranto close the line: from 60 to 50 euros for studio apartments, from 85 to 60 for two-room apartments.

But just outside the centre, things change, especially for studio apartments: the prices of small cities like Verona and Matera skyrocket, with 80 euros a night, just below Rome and Milan (85 and 95). Followed by Florence, Naples, Venice, Bologna, Padua and Cagliari, between 75 and 70 euros. Bari, Trieste, Genoa and Parma range from 65 to 60 euros. Turin goes down, with an average fee of 55 euros, like Palermo and Brescia, while Catania, Reggio Calabria and Taranto remain in line.

In the case of real estate investment in the same cities, the stellar prices of Milan, Rome and Venice are known: for the centre, they range from the minimum 5,250 euros per sq m in Rome to the maximum 12,300 in Milan. The prices in the center of Florence are slightly lower, from 4,000 to 7,800 euros per m2, which however do not keep up with the comparison with the Bolognese competition, where prices start from 2,850 and reach 5,400 euros per m2.