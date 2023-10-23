Short-term rentals, Limehome looking for a place in the sun in Italy

There is a new player in Italy in the hospitality field: Limehome. A business project born in 2018 in Germany. Today the company is already present in 10 European markets with 5 thousand apartments and wants to present itself as a strategy halfway between hotel hospitality and serviced apartment hospitality for short and medium-term rentals in Europe. However, Limehome only deals with entire buildings converted into apartments for short-term rentals, furnished in a uniform manner.

The company already manages 5 thousand apartments in 10 European countries

“Our business model is particular – explains Alessandro Giuffrè who leads the recent Italian branch of Limehome – we want to become the major player in the management of apartments in Europe like Marriot in hotels. That is, with a focus on a medium-high clientele. We don’t aim for luxury.”

The arrival in Italy is linked to the idea of ​​growing up in destinations related to holidays. The company is opening in Rome in the San Lorenzo student district, near La Sapienza University and Termini Station. While in Milan there is already the first active building in via Stresa near the Vertical Forest.

Openings also in Salerno and the Amalfi coast

“We are planning openings in Salerno – explains Giuffrè – where an office building will be regenerated. And in Amalfi Coast, a new development in Maiori just minutes from Amalfi. We are also looking at Lecce and Catania. All projects not in large cities which will also benefit the local economy such as bars and restaurants but also service companies”.

The company does not invest directly in the structures which remain with the owners who obviously pay for the renovation out of their own pockets. The advantage is that Limehome guarantees an attractive return on investment. “We also valorise the properties – adds Giuffrè – which after the renovation and with our contract in place are more attractive for sale”.

At the base there is obviously the ever-increasing demand from tourists to have quality apartments for rent with safe services. “For a family – says the manager – it is certainly easier to take an apartment for rent. Furthermore, in an apartment you can eat at home, spending less and having a healthier diet.”

As for the intervention of the legislator to regulate short-term rentals, according to Giuffrè it is not a problem but rather it can guarantee greater order to the market. “The phenomenon of short-term rentals in smaller cities – he says – that is, outside Milan, Rome, Venice and Florence it is very limited. We are also focusing on those cities. Of course, the regulator must be careful because if too many restrictions are placed in big cities it will cause tourists to be lost given that the demand for short-term rentals, especially from millennials and generation Z, is very lively.”

Turnover at 60 million expected to double in five years with new openings

Limehome has as its main partner a German private equity fund which has already made several capital increases, the latest last year amounting to 45 million. Turnover at the end of 2023 it is seen at 60 million but the forecast is to double in five years thanks to the new openings which should bring the number of apartments to 23 thousand units.