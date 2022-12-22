Listen to the audio version of the article

Italy is also preparing to deal with the new communication obligations in force from 1 January 2023 for short-term rentals. It is the consequence of the transposition of the directive n. 2021/514/EU (Dac 7) which provided for a regime of administrative cooperation in the tax sector and automatic exchange of information between States and digital platform managers.

The main objective is to extend the rules on tax transparency to digital platforms, obliging managers to communicate the income received by sellers/customers on their platforms; the multinationals of the web – including Airbnb or Booking – will thus become “tax collaborators” in order to subject all digital transactions to taxes, significantly contrasting tax evasion. Non-resident subjects, neither established nor managed in a Member State, or who do not have a permanent establishment and only facilitate the leasing of properties located in a Member State are also concerned.

The transactions to be verified will not concern companies for which the platform has brokered over 2,000 leases and subjects for which there are fewer than 30 leases for total payments of up to 2,000 euros for each reference period. These exclusions have the purpose of avoiding excessive charges for hotel operators and tour operators who provide accommodation with a high frequency or for subjects who, by carrying out a limited number of operations, do not show a significant risk of tax evasion.

If the requirements are met, the platform manager will have to collect information on the landlord of the property as well as information relating to the leased properties, acquiring their address and related cadastral data.

The manager will be required to notify the Revenue Agency, in addition to the number of days of the lease and the type of real estate unit inserted in the advertisement, «the total consideration paid or credited during each quarter of the period covered by the communication and the number of relevant activities for which consideration has been paid or credited’; any taxes, fees or commissions withheld or charged by the platform operator must then also be communicated, with regard to the same time frame.