Cinda Futures

【aluminum】

Core logic:

Short-term supply disturbances, cost support, aluminum prices fluctuate at high levels, but the sustainable momentum is still insufficient, the European economy is uncertain, and the pressure to raise interest rates overseas still exists. It is necessary to continue to pay attention to changes in the overseas macro environment.

Disk situation:

Aluminum prices rebounded slightly yesterday. Yesterday, the United States announced the CPI data for November, which recorded a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 7.1% in November, and the data continued to fall, reaching a new low since July 2022. Relevant sources said that the unexpected drop in CPI data has caused the Fed’s decision-making group to become more entangled, and the “hawk-dove war” within the Fed will become more intense as a result. However, the interest rate meeting is imminent, and the pace of the Fed’s rate hike of 50bp in December has basically been set. The unexpected drop in CPI data may affect the Fed’s setting of the path for raising interest rates in 2023. After entering the winter, the electrolytic aluminum enterprises in Guizhou Province began to cut power on December 13, which may affect more than 20% of the production capacity. At the end of November, the five electrolytic aluminum enterprises in Guizhou Province built a production capacity of 1.63 million tons and operated 1.35 million tons. Electricity may lead to the shutdown of over 270,000 tons of electrolytic aluminum production capacity. From the perspective of the impact on production capacity, the impact will not be too great, but this may cause market concerns about power shortages this winter. Whether it will be further transmitted to other major aluminum-producing provinces requires attention.

Supply and demand side:

Supply is constrained, electricity is insufficient, and production in Guizhou is cut. The inventory of the previous period continued to go to the warehouse, and it is currently at a five-year low. The social inventory is slowly going to the warehouse, and the supply and demand structure is still resilient in the short term. From January to November, the export consumption of aluminum products increased by 21.3% year-on-year. However, due to the seasonal off-season, affected by the epidemic and the approach of the Spring Festival, some downstream consumer companies have holidays ahead of schedule, resulting in production reductions. The operating rate is expected to decline, and consumption is difficult to brighten. It is expected that there will be limited room for further destocking. Domestic alumina prices have risen upwards; with the entry of severe winter, natural gas prices in Europe have risen rapidly, and short-term overseas costs are still supported. As the six EU countries set an insurmountable bottom line for natural gas caps, cost support will continue.

Strategic advice:

High positions are short and short, empty orders continue to be held

focus point:

Natural gas supply in winter in Europe, real estate consumption, hydropower in Yunnan

【copper】

Core logic:

Both supply and demand are weak; overseas macro sentiment is cautious, and copper prices may fluctuate and fall.

Disk situation:

Copper prices fluctuated at a high level yesterday, obviously disturbed by market sentiment. Yesterday, the United States announced the CPI data for November, which recorded a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 7.1% at the end of November. The data continued to fall, reaching a new low since July 2022. Relevant sources said that the unexpected drop in CPI data has caused the Fed’s decision-making group to become more entangled, and the “hawk-dove war” within the Fed will become more intense as a result. However, the interest rate meeting is imminent, and the pace of the Fed’s rate hike of 50bp in December has basically been set. The unexpected drop in CPI data may affect the Fed’s setting of the path for raising interest rates in 2023. Disturbance at the mine end has resumed after Peruvian communities have blocked the main mining road at the Las Bambas copper mine.

Supply side:

The contradiction of short-term tight supply has not changed, and we should be wary of rushing production before the holiday. The Yangshan copper premium has fallen back to 55.5 yuan/ton, and the import side continues to shrink; the processing fee continues to be at a high level, and the smelting capacity is relatively tighter when the output of the mine side is lower than expected. However, as the Spring Festival approaches, some smelters may enter the stage of rushing to production before the year, and smelting capacity may be replenished.

Demand side:

It is still in the seasonal off-season, and consumption is light. Judging from the monthly start-up of cables, the start-up rate in November was at the lowest position in the same period in 8 years; the price difference of refined waste was consolidated at a high level, the consumption of scrap copper was still strong, and the demand for refined copper was weak.

Inventory side:

Stockpiles accumulated in the previous period, and LME inventory destocking slowed down.

Strategic advice:

short position

focus point:

Consumption, epidemic, global economy, December interest rate meeting

