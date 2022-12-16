Home Business Short week, Intesa Sanpaolo’s proposal rejected by the unions: that’s why
Business

Short week, Intesa Sanpaolo's proposal rejected by the unions: that's why

by admin
Short week, Intesa Sanpaolo’s proposal rejected by the unions: that’s why

In a constantly evolving labor market, with the competition between companies to grab the best profiles which becomes increasingly intense also due to an ever-increasing demand for talent, the type of corporate welfare offers that companies offer to their their employees.

The latest example is that of Intesa Sanpaolo, the leading Italian banking group, which announced its intention to offer its employees in Italy a new work organization model which «to reconcile the professional and working life balance of its people> through .

Among the main innovations, an evolution of smart working with the possibility of flexible working up to 120 days a year, with no monthly limits and a short week of 4 days of 9 working hours for equal pay, on a voluntary basis and compatibly with the bank’s technical, organizational and production requirements. To introduce this type of novelty in contracts, however, an agreement with the union representatives is also needed. In the case of the bank based in Turin, however, the approval of the acronyms is slow in arriving.

In fact, the communication comes from the unions that no agreement has been reached between Intesa Sanpaolo and the Fabi – First-Cisl, Fisac-Cgil, Uilca and Unisin organizations, in the negotiation on smart working and working hours.

The negotiation found a «closure by the company. In particular, the bank has not currently been available to: extend smart working and 4×9, not even with the necessary modulations, to all colleagues in the branch network; identify technical tools that allow for real disconnection at the end of one’s working hours; increase the value of the meal voucher for everyone; recognize the full meal voucher for smart working days; recognize compensation for energy and connection costs, as well as a contribution for setting up the workstation», explain the unions.

The other examples

In other realities, however, the innovations introduced in the workers’ contracts proceed more quickly and smoothly with the trade union RSUs. This is the case, for example, of Lavazza, which has provided for a bonus of 700 against the high cost of living, up to ten monthly days of smart working, short Fridays with early exit from work for a period of 15 weeks, from May to September, 16 hours of “caregiving” to accompany family members to medical visits, an additional 5 days of fully paid compulsory paternity leave, in addition to the 10 required by law. Luxottica has also recently extended the benefits for its workers. The company founded by Leonardo Del Vecchio has set up a welfare system which provides, among other things, income support, health insurance for employees and families, bonuses for the purchase of school books. Another example is that of Benetton, which in the last supplementary contract (signed at the end of 2021) has foreseen initiatives such as the “Welcome Back Mom”, a project dedicated to female workers who return to work after pregnancy to rebuild the balance between private life and professional.

The other examples

In other realities, however, the innovations introduced in the workers’ contracts proceed more quickly and smoothly with the trade union RSUs. This is the case, for example, of Lavazza, which has provided for a bonus of 700 against the high cost of living, up to ten monthly days of smart working, short Fridays with early exit from work for a period of 15 weeks, from May to September, 16 hours of “caregiving” to accompany family members to medical visits, an additional 5 days of fully paid mandatory paternity leave, in addition to the 10 required by law. Luxottica has also recently extended the benefits for its workers. The company founded by Leonardo Del Vecchio has set up a welfare system which provides, among other things, income support, health insurance for employees and families, bonuses for the purchase of school books. Another example is that of Benetton, which in the last supplementary contract (signed at the end of 2021) has foreseen initiatives such as the “Welcome Back Mom”, a project dedicated to female workers who return to work after pregnancy to rebuild the balance between private life and professional.

