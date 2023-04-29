Shortage of medicines: Health insurance companies criticize the pharmaceutical industry

After warnings of a shortage of medicines in an open letter from pediatricians from several European countries, the health insurance companies have criticized the pharmaceutical industry. The letter shows that the non-delivery of certain medicines is a Europe-wide problem for people, said the spokesman for the Central Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds (GKV), Florian Lanz, on Saturday. “There was a shared trust in the pharmaceutical industry that, when in doubt, they would ensure patient care. That confidence has now been shaken,” he added.