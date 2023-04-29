Shortage of medicines: Health insurance companies criticize the pharmaceutical industry

12
After warnings of a shortage of medicines in an open letter from pediatricians from several European countries, the health insurance companies have criticized the pharmaceutical industry. The letter shows that the non-delivery of certain medicines is a Europe-wide problem for people, said the spokesman for the Central Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds (GKV), Florian Lanz, on Saturday. “There was a shared trust in the pharmaceutical industry that, when in doubt, they would ensure patient care. That confidence has now been shaken,” he added.
See also Car and motorcycle bonus, here's how to do it for eco-incentives and all the models involved