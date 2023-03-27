10
KThere is no other country in the world that is currently facing such great challenges as Germany due to the labor shortage. 86 percent of local companies have problems finding the necessary staff. This emerges from the additional survey on the subject of a shortage of skilled workers by the current labor market barometer of a personnel service provider. As part of the survey, employers were also asked about the most sought-after job profiles. The long-term comparison shows a remarkable development.
