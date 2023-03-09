Shortage of skilled workers: Germany is falling behind in the global competition for talent Picture Alliance

Germany falls behind in the global competition for skilled workers and special talents. The Bertelsmann Foundation comes to this conclusion in a new analysis. In view of the shortage of skilled workers, Germany must do more to attract talent. But the study also contains an opportunity: Germany is very attractive for students from other countries.

Due to the shortage of skilled workers, Germany is dependent on the immigration of talented people from abroad. However, Germany is losing ground in the competition for highly qualified specialists and founders. After an analysis the Bertelsmann Foundation Germany has fallen from 12th place to 15th place among the 38 countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) since 2019. This was announced by the Foundation and the OECD on Thursday in Berlin. Framework conditions that are attractive to qualified immigrants were evaluated. It is about professional opportunities, income and taxes, future prospects, opportunities for family members or visas.

New Zealand, Sweden, Switzerland, Australia and Norway offer the most attractive conditions for talent. Conditions in Germany have not deteriorated since the last evaluation in 2019, but other countries have improved and thus overtaken Germany in the ranking.

For entrepreneurs, Sweden, Switzerland, Canada, Norway and New Zealand are at the top. Here Germany slipped from 6th to 13th place. The main annoyance is the sluggish digitization. Unlike other countries, Germany requires a minimum capital. In addition, the acceptance of migrants is lower.

In 2023, the framework conditions for company founders were also examined for the first time for the OECD index. Here Canada, USA, France, Great Britain and Ireland have the greatest attraction. Germany is in 12th place. The authors see few career opportunities, too few inventors and a lack of tailor-made visas for founders as reasons.

“Germany needs skilled workers, including those from abroad, to ensure its prosperity. The international comparison clearly shows what Germany needs to do to make the migration of skilled workers, which is so important for our country, even better,” says Ralph Heck, CEO of the Bertelsmann Stiftung, commenting on the results of the study.

But it also offers a special opportunity for Germany: because the image of higher education is very positive. After the USA, Germany is in second place when it comes to attractiveness for students from all over the world. In the battle for international talent, Great Britain, Norway and Australia follow in places 3 to 5. Germany scores with good universities, low study costs and good job and residence opportunities.

