According to a new analysis by the Federal Employment Agency, there is a shortage of skilled workers in every sixth profession. Which professions these are in particular – and what the study makes clear.

There is a shortage of skilled workers in every sixth profession. This is based on an analysis of Federal Employment Agency out. Accordingly, there was a bottleneck in 200 of the approximately 1,200 professions assessed last year. That was 52 more than a year earlier, the authority announced on Friday in Nuremberg.

Affected by skills shortage According to the analysis, these include the nursing professions, professional drivers, medical specialists, construction professions, childcare, automotive engineering and IT professions. Compared to the previous year, hotel or catering services, metal construction and bus drivers have been added in 2022.

Supply and demand diverge

According to the analysis, half of the vacancies last year were in one of these occupations with a shortage of skilled workers. However, the study also makes it clear how much there is a difference between supply and demand when it comes to filling vacancies: Of the skilled workers who were registered as unemployed, only 26 percent were looking for a job in one of the bottleneck occupations.

The German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) evaluated the data as evidence of a connection between the shortage of skilled workers and working conditions. “Poor working conditions characterize many of the most important bottleneck occupations,” said DGB board member Anja Piel. “So if you want to attract skilled workers, you have to offer them more. Otherwise, bottlenecks will only get worse.”





