Shortage of skilled workers: More employees from abroad? Bureaucracy slows down many companies

More employees from abroad? Bureaucracy slows down many companies

Almost 60 percent of companies complain that foreign professional qualifications are not recognized

Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil is calling for more initiative on the part of business to attract additional skilled workers to Germany. In the companies, on the other hand, the main problem is seen in the “complexity of existing legal regulations”.

84 percent of German companies see the employment of foreign specialists as an enrichment. This is the result of a representative study by the competence center for securing skilled workers (Kofa) among 849 small and medium-sized companies, which is exclusively available to WELT AM SONNTAG. The Kofa is part of the Institute of German Economics.

In the past week, the traffic light government had agreed on the Skilled Immigration Act. The aim is to fill the already huge gaps in the labor market. This requires 400,000 foreign workers per year, as calculated by the Institute for Labor Market and Vocational Research.

“The immigration of skilled workers is absolutely important – the economy, the companies are eagerly waiting for it,” said Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) when asked by WELT AM SONNTAG. “We lower the barriers to immigration. In the future, it will be much easier for companies to recruit foreign skilled workers,” Habeck continued.

His colleague in the cabinet, Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD), who is in charge of the new immigration law, sees companies as having a duty. What is needed now is a “massive recruitment campaign” by business, Heil demanded last Monday.

But it is precisely on this point that the study paints a sobering picture. Only 37 percent see recruitment as an opportunity to attract and secure skilled workers for their own company. Recruiting this target group abroad poses particular challenges for small and medium-sized companies, write the authors of the study, led by economist Sarah Pierenkemper. And the causes of this can only be changed by the legislature: employers are slowed down by time-consuming recruitment processes and complicated legal framework conditions.

80 percent of the companies surveyed see the “complexity of existing legal regulations” as the greatest obstacle. At almost 60 percent, the recognition of foreign professional qualifications is an obstacle for a large number of companies. After all: It is precisely this problem that Minister of Labor Heil wants to eliminate.

“The abolition of the recognition requirement for foreign professional qualifications is clearly to be welcomed,” says study author Sarah Pierenkemper. Economics Minister Habeck is also in favor of more efficient processes. “Time is short, we must now apply the law consistently, implement it with little bureaucracy and, among other things, speed up the visa process.”

As a rule, companies are less likely to actively search in other countries on site, but instead receive 56 percent direct applications from abroad. Just under a third of the companies surveyed use public placement services from employment agencies or the Central International and Specialist Placement Service, so they take the initiative themselves. “It is important that we understand that we have to actively work hard and that business is also actively recruiting skilled workers, because the competition for the brightest minds is fierce,” says Habeck.

Poor German is one of the biggest hurdles when hiring. Just this week, the Federal Employment Agency emphasized the importance of language courses. As a result, 208,000 people who are looked after by the job centers are currently completing the relevant courses. But in reality, that doesn’t seem to be enough. The majority of companies are now promoting the acquisition of German language skills themselves. According to the survey, 74 percent are.

