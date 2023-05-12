Shortage of skilled workers: The 10 most attractive countries for talent worldwide

A global labor market has long offered well-trained specialists. They can practically choose in which country they want to work and live.
Because many countries depend on immigration if they want to maintain their prosperity. This is particularly true for Germany. The competition for talent and skilled workers is correspondingly tough.
Germany has become more attractive as a destination country. This is shown by an exclusive study. Well-known immigrant countries, on the other hand, are relegated. Countries in Asia are catching up in leaps and bounds.
Immigration is the big issue that concerns not only the Germans, but many Europeans. Refugee migration and labor migration (immigration from workers) lumped together – although the two cannot always be clearly separated. As far as attractiveness as a destination country for qualified workers is concerned Deutschland noticeable progress.
This is the result of a study by the consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG). WELT had insight. The BCG study entitled “A New Migration Strategy for Growth and Innovation” deals with the question of how migration can contribute to economic success.