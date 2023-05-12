Home » Shortage of skilled workers: The 10 most attractive countries for talent worldwide
Business

Shortage of skilled workers: The 10 most attractive countries for talent worldwide

by admin
Shortage of skilled workers: The 10 most attractive countries for talent worldwide

Germany is catching up in the global competition for talent and skilled workers.
Picture Alliance

A global labor market has long offered well-trained specialists. They can practically choose in which country they want to work and live.

Because many countries depend on immigration if they want to maintain their prosperity. This is particularly true for Germany. The competition for talent and skilled workers is correspondingly tough.

Germany has become more attractive as a destination country. This is shown by an exclusive study. Well-known immigrant countries, on the other hand, are relegated. Countries in Asia are catching up in leaps and bounds.

Immigration is the big issue that concerns not only the Germans, but many Europeans. Refugee migration and labor migration (immigration from workers) lumped together – although the two cannot always be clearly separated. As far as attractiveness as a destination country for qualified workers is concerned Deutschland noticeable progress.

This is the result of a study by the consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG). WELT had insight. The BCG study entitled “A New Migration Strategy for Growth and Innovation” deals with the question of how migration can contribute to economic success.

See also  CICC: Hong Kong stock market is expected to return to the mean in 2022

You may also like

Confcommercio-Censis, inflation impoverishes families: disposable income 150 euros...

EVG sticks to mega strike – ultimatum passed

Banks, the EU Court of Auditors slams the...

Elon Musk announces he is stepping down as...

Do you have to come to work on...

Africa: guaranteed pharmaceutical supply with Kenya Airways Cargo

Rent chaos in the big cities: These regions...

Poll, Italians reject the government on taxes and...

Terna, there is an agreement with Donnarumma: the...

Unusual control tricks for the secret protection agency

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy