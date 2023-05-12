Shortage of skilled workers: The 10 most attractive countries for talent worldwide

Germany is catching up in the global competition for talent and skilled workers. Picture Alliance

A global labor market has long offered well-trained specialists. They can practically choose in which country they want to work and live.

Because many countries depend on immigration if they want to maintain their prosperity. This is particularly true for Germany. The competition for talent and skilled workers is correspondingly tough.

Germany has become more attractive as a destination country. This is shown by an exclusive study. Well-known immigrant countries, on the other hand, are relegated. Countries in Asia are catching up in leaps and bounds.