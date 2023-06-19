Shortage of skilled workers: This is how companies recruit today

Shortage of staff: This is how companies are fighting for the best talent today – and they are missing this opportunity

Swiss companies are desperately looking for staff. According to a study, they advertise more often with flexible working hours and health offers.

Application processes are becoming increasingly impersonal. However, job interviews are still standard.

Bild: Getty

Waiters, computer scientists, nurses and a number of other job profiles are currently in great demand on the job market. Unemployment is a low 1.9 percent, so there is almost full employment. In order to get good specialist staff, companies have to come up with something. How do you proceed? What information do they communicate more often? What goodies are they increasingly offering? And which industry or which company has the edge in the battle for the best talent?

