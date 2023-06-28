Shortly after the Titan tragedy: Branson’s company offers space flights

Die VSS Unity von Virgin Galactic und Richard Branson.

Virgin Galactic announced Monday that it will conduct its first commercial spaceflight this week.

The company, owned by billionaire Richard Branson, is selling tickets for future flights for $450,000.

In light of the recent Titan tragedy, social media users have criticized the company’s poor timing.

Online, billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic has been criticized for making its first commercial spaceflight less than a week after Titan Tragedy has started.

The company announced on Monday, that it will send three passengers from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council into space with the Galactic 01 mission. They will be accompanied by five Virgin Galactic crew members – an astronaut instructor and four pilots.

The 90-minute space flight is scheduled to launch on Thursday, June 29. The goal of the mission is “to conduct a series of suborbital science experiments,” according to the press release.

Virgin Galactic is also selling tickets for future commercial space flights priced at $450,000 each and is encouraging potential customers to reserve their place “in history,” according to a brochure on the Website is called.

However, the company has been slammed on social media for its poor timing: the Titan submersible imploded last week while taking some famous billionaire tourists on an expedition to the wreck of the Titanic.

In the Instagram comments section of a post about the flight taken by Pubity – a popular entertainment media account with 33 million followers – it was a real buzz.

“I have to do that first Controller see,” wrote one user.

“Didn’t know they were working on a sequel,” commented another user.

“Will this be a one-way trip too?” Said another user.

One commenter also pointed to the possibility of the Virgin Galactic spacecraft exploding: “For $200,000 more you can blow yourself up instead of imploding.”

But concerns about the safety of space tourism are not unfounded: in November 2014, a crew member died during a test flight of Virgin Galactic’s prototype when it exploded over the Mojave Desert.

In April exploded one SpaceX-Rockets on their first attempt to launch into orbit, in a fireball. SpaceX was founded by another billionaire – Elon Musk.

But that doesn’t stop the super-rich expensive and dangerous adventure trips for fun to book.

Perhaps this one comment from the earlier Instagram post sums it up: “Someone is seriously trying to reduce the 1 percent of the population.”

Virgin Galactic did not immediately respond to a Business Insider request for comment, which was sent out after regular business hours.

Read the original article in English here.

