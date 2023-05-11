Home » Shortly before landing, Lufthansa wants to sell food at a special price
Shortly before landing, Lufthansa wants to sell food at a special price

Food on a Lufthansa flight (symbol photo).
On longer European flights to Frankfurt and Munich, Lufthansa wants to sell previously unneeded on-board menus at a special price of 3.50 euros.

The offer only applies to perishable food and cakes, which would otherwise have to be destroyed after landing for hygiene reasons.

In the normal service, the dishes cost between 4.20 euros (cake) and 11.90 euros (lunch box).

The fresh food is only available on flights lasting at least 60 minutes

The fresh food is only available on flights lasting at least 60 minutes. According to Lufthansa, in addition to the additional income, there is the sustainability effect that less food would have to be destroyed. At the subsidiaries Austrian, Swiss and Eurowings, 80,000 food products were already sold to passengers last year.

